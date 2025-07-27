Analysts: Banks Enter H2’25 Under Cloud Of Cautious Optimism

…forecast broad sectoral recoveries

Vetiva Research has unveiled its H2 2025 Outlook, painting a cautiously optimistic picture for Nigeria’s economic landscape as key sectors navigate the aftershocks of 2024 turbulence.

The comprehensive report dissects macroeconomic dynamics and policy reforms, while highlighting sector-specific trajectories shaped by local and global variables.

According to Vetiva’s Banking Analyst, Oluwayemisi Sunmola, the banking sector enters the second half of the year under a cloud of cautious optimism.

He anticipates a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in net interest income for FY 2025, driven by elevated yields and repricing of loan assets under the CBN’s tight monetary policy stance.

Yet the sector is not without challenges. Softening inflation could lead to lower interest rates, slowing the momentum of earnings.

More critically, the phasing out of regulatory forbearance is expected to trigger an 86 per cent surge in impairment charges, weighing on profitability—especially for banks with significant legacy exposures.

“Capitalization is now a strategic imperative,” Sunmola noted, referencing CBN’s recapitalization directive. While institutions like GTCO, Stanbic IBTC, and UBA are well positioned to sustain shareholder returns, others may grapple with near term constraints.

Vetiva projects an eight per cent decline in industry-wide profit after tax for FY 2025, though recovery is expected by 2026 as provisioning normalizes. In the Oil & Gas sector, Vetiva sees a delicate balance between opportunity and risk.

Divine Olumese, Vetiva’s Oil & Gas Analyst, flagged geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ decisions, and shifting demand trends as pivotal forces behind ongoing price volatility.

Nigeria’s crude output saw a modest uptick in early 2025, yet continues to lag behind OPEC quotas due to structural bottlenecks and infrastructure limitations. Locally deregulation has intensified downstream competition, squeezing margins for less agile players.

Olumese underscores the importance of “pricing intelligence and distribution efficiency” in this new order. The Dangote Refinery, via its nairafor-crude exchange model, has helped ease supply disruptions.

However, global oil price spikes could translate into costlier petroleum products and greater foreign exchange pressure.

In contrast, the Consumer Goods sector is poised for a rebound, bolstered by three major macroeconomic improvements: easing inflation, a more stable naira, and declining energy costs.

Analyst Motunrayo Sowunmi cited a 62 per cent average revenue growth in Q1’25 among coverage firms—attributed largely to cost-reflective pricing and growing local sourcing.

“Manufacturers are actively substituting imports with local inputs, which is mitigating the pressure from foreign exchange volatility,” Sowunmi said.

Seasonal demand and a recovering consumer base are expected to fuel topline growth, though volatility in global energy markets remains a downside risk.