Analysts Attribute Nigeria’s Stable Commercial Debt Stock to Global Tightening

Nigeria’s commercial debt stock (from Eurobonds and diaspora bonds) remains relatively stable mainly as a result of tight monetary policies adopted by most of the world’s central banks, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this in a report, which focused on the latest debt data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO). They said: “According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), the Federal Government of Nigeria’s (FGN) total external debt obligations increased by $488 million from the previous quarter to $43.2 billion in Q2 ’23.

The q/q rise in the external debt stock was primarily due to increases of $390 million and $183 million in loans obtained from China and the World Bank, respectively. “These more than offset a total loan reduction of $86 million owed to various other lenders, including a $38 million loan from the IMF. On the basis of standardized metrics, the total external debt is estimated at around c.11.3 percent of 2023f GDP.”

The analysts further stated: “The debt stock comprises both the external borrowings of the federal government and those of state governments, for which the federal government typically provides sovereign guarantees. “In terms of the split, the FGN’s direct external debt obligations amounted to $38.8 billion, while the balance of $4.3 billion was debt owed by the state governments.

Almost 61 per cent of the federal government’s external debt is owed to multilateral and bilateral lenders, mostly on concessional terms. This compares with about to around 60.5 per cent in Q1’23. “In its 2023 budget, the FGN envisaged total external borrowings of N1.8 trillion (c.$2.4 billion) to fund part of its budget deficit.

We note that this amount was much higher, at c.$3.9 billion based on the prevailing exchange rate at the time. However, as at H1’23, total external borrowings increased by $1.4 billion. Notably, the commercial debt stock has remained relatively stable, primarily due to the monetary policy tightening adopted by most central banks.”