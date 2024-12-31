Analysts Anticipate Moderation In Credit To Private Sector

Share

Citing a likely continuation of monetary policy tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), analysts at FBNQuest Research have said they expect credit extension to the private sector to soon begin to moderate.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the CBN’s October 2024 money and credit statistics. Noting that Year-on-Year growth of Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) has continued to moderate since reaching a peak of 94 per cent in February 2024, the report attributed the slowdown to the CBN’s tight monetary policy stance, which aims to rein in inflation.

The report partly read: “The most recent data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on money and credit statistics shows that credit extension to the private sector increased by +16 per cent yearon-year (YoY) to approximately N74 trillion in October 2024.

This growth marks a deceleration from the expansion of 27 per cent YoY recorded in the previous month. “On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, credit growth to the private sector declined by -2 per cent MoM.

We remind our readers that the CBN’s PSCE data covers lending by the entire banking system and not only the deposit money banks (DMBs).

Additionally, it covers lending by the CBN and state-owned development banks, such as the Bank of Industry, and smaller credit extensions by other banks, such as micro-finance and non-interest banks.

“This sustained slowdown is primarily due to the CBN’s tight monetary policy stance, which aims to tackle heightened inflationary pressures.

At its last previous meeting in November, the MPC implemented a 25 bps rate hike, taking the monetary policy rate to 25.70 per cent.

“However, headline inflation has remained stubbornly high, rising for the third consecutive month to 34.60 per cent YoY in November, up from 33.88 per cent YoY in October.

“Meanwhile, credit extension to the government continues to gather momentum, doubling y/y to about N40.1 trillion.

“Given the continued rise in inflationary pressures and the MPC’s resolve to bring down headline inflation, we expect to see a further tightening monetary policy measures. As a result, we anticipate a continuous moderation in credit extension to the private sector soon.”

