Analysts Anticipate Increased Demand For Credit This Year

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that they expect an increase in demand for credit this year, which according to them, will be driven by a gradual easing of monetary policy conditions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The analysts stated this while commenting on the latest credit report released by the apex bank.

According to the analysts, the recent decline in headline inflation, primarily occasioned by the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is likely to make the CBN to begin a gradual easing of its tight monetary policy, which will fuel the demand for credit.

They also said that they expect the ongoing bank recapitalisation execrise to increase banks’ lending capacity and support credit availability.

The analysts stated: “The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recently released credit report shows that sectoral credit utilisation rose by a modest N0.7 bn month-onmonth (MoM) to N59.0 trn in November 2024.

On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the total supply of credit to the critical sectors of the economy was more pronounced, representing an increase of N17.4 trn compared with N41.7 trn recorded in the year-earlier period.

“With respect to sectorial distribution, the services sector remained the largest recipient of credit, accounting for c.53.9 per cent of total credit at N31.8 trillion.

This implies YoY and MoM increases of 46 per cent and four per cent, respectively. “The increasing credit availability to the sector underscores its significant contribution to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Within the sector, credit allocation to the financial, insurance and capital markets increased slightly to N7.5 trillion in November 2024 from N7.5 trillion in Oct.”

They further stated: “Loans to consumers increased by 26 per cent MoM to N4.4 trillion in November, driven by rising inflation expectations.

A breakdown of the data shows that loans for personal usage, which accounted for about c.75 per cent of the total consumer credit, rose by 38 per cent MoM to N4.4 trillion.

“Similarly, loans to retailers, which make up the remaining proportion of the total consumer loans, saw a modest increase of two per cent m/m to N1.1 trillion in November.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate a gradual easing of monetary policy conditions by the CBN this year, due to the sharp decline in Nigeria’s headline inflation reading post the rebasing of the consumer price index in January.”

