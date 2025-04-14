Analysts Anticipate Further Inflation Moderation In Q2’25

Share

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said that they expect inflation to maintain its downward trend in the second quarter of this year, which, according to them, will prompt the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to ease monetary policy tightening.

In a presentation at the Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast session for March, the analysts forecast that rebased Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will show inflation numbers moderating very slightly towards 22.8 per cent while, “using the old basket and base year will show a reading of 31 per cent.”

Following the rebasing of the CPI which saw the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), using 2024 as the new base year for the CPI, the headline inflation rate fell sharply from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 to 24.48 per cent in January 2025.

The new methodology also saw the headline inflation rate further easing to 23.18 per cent in February. But while they believe that inflation is likely to continue to head south, the FDC analysts stressed that an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) could lead to inflation resuming its upward trend.

The analysts stated: “Nigeria’s inflation stems from deep-rooted structural factors rather than just temporary shocks. The relationship between higher petrol prices and inflationary pressure is direct and significant.

The combination of increased PMS price and bad roads could be inflationary as transportation, production and logistics costs increase, causing a cost-push inflation.”

In addition, the analysts predicted that the naira “will appreciate marginally towards a floor of N1540 and a ceiling of N1600/$,” noting that, “with the new external reserves of $23 bn, the CBN will be emboldened to support the naira.”

New Telegraph reports that at its meeting in February, which took place shortly after the NBS released rebased CPI data, showing that headline inflation fell sharply to 24.48 per cent in January this year, from December 2024’s 34.80 per cent, the MPC voted unanimously to not only leave the benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- unchanged at 27.50 per cent, but also to re – tain the other key parameters such as the asymmetric corridor, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and the liquidity ratio.

In the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the MPC said that while inflation was showing early signs of easing, it was “too early to start considering rate cuts.”

The communiqué also said that the decision to maintain rates was driven by “recent macroeconomic indicators that suggest improved market stability”, particularly in the foreign exchange market and inflation trends.

It stated: “The Committee noted that core inflation remains a concern, even as recent data indicates a slowing trajectory. Food prices continue to exert upward pressure, and thus, premature monetary easing could reverse recent gains.”

Also, personal statements of MPC members, who attended the meeting, show that they all harped on the need for the apex bank to be cautious in easing monetary policy tightening because, according to them, inflationary pressures are still high.

For instance, in his personal statement, Aloysius Ordu, said: “Nigeria commenced 2025 on a brighter note than 2024. But we are not out of the woods yet.

The lesson from global experience is that one of the worst mistakes we can make is to tolerate sustained and rising inflation. Indeed, the necessary condition for maximum sustainable economic growth is stable prices.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

