Analysts: AfCFTA’ll facilitate Nigeria’s dominance of intra-African trade

Nigeria could establish itself as a dominant player in intra-African trade, if it effectively leverages the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, analysts at the Research Department of Coronation Merchant Bank have said. The analysts stated this in a note, which focused on the latest “Foreign Trade and Goods Statistics” report released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS report showed that the total value of Nigeria’s trade increased by +5.8 per cent q/q to N12.7 trillion in Q2’23 and that total trade as a percentage of nominal GDP (2022) stood at 17 per cent in Q2’23 compared with 16 per cent recorded in Q1’23. Citing the data from the report, the analysts noted that most imports in Q2’23 originated from China (N1.3trn); followed by the United States (N921.4bn); Belgium (N460.4bn); India (N417.7bn), and the Netherlands (N369.7bn). They pointed out that the four countries collectively accounted for 60 per cent of the nation’s total imports in Q2 ’23, while imports from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stood at N52 billion in Q2’23 and accounted for 21.9 per cent of total imports within the region. However, according to the analysts, “leveraging the AfCFTA effectively has the potential to establish Nigeria as a dominant player in intraAfrican trade.”

They further noted that the African ExportImport Bank (Afreximbank), which aims to boost its financing support for AfCFTA by $40 billion (from an initial $20 billion) over the next three years, was actively collaborating with the African Union (AU) on the AfCFTA’s implementation, especially via the Pan African Payments and Settlements System (PAPPS). An initiative of Afreximbank, PAPPS has been designed to streamline trade payments and transactions conducted in local currencies. The agreement founding AfCFTA was brokered by the African Union (AU) and signed by 44 of its 55 member states in Kigali, Rwanda on March 21, 2018.

It aims at accelerating intra-African trade and boosting Africa’s trading position in the global market by strengthening Africa’s common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations. Under the agreement, AfCFTA members are committed to eliminating tariffs on most goods and services over a period of 5, 10, or 13 years, depending on the country’s level of development or the nature of the products. General long-term objectives of the agreement include, creating a single, liberalised market; reducing barriers to capital and labor to facilitate investment; developing regional infrastructure; and establishing a continental customs union