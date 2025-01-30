Analysts Advocate AI-Driven Educational Tools For Children

Share

Analysts in education sector have urged the governments, international organisations, NGOs, tech companies, and educational institutions to join forces in ensuring that AI-driven early childhood educational tools are developed and deployed with a focus on human connection, especially in humanitarian contexts.

They urged them to ensure that the necessary technological infrastructure is in place to support AI initiatives, including reliable internet access and digital devices for all children.

They also want the establishment of robust frameworks to protect the privacy and security of children’s data, ensuring that AI applications are used ethically and responsibly.

According to them, the need for multistakeholder collaboration in designing and deploying earlier childhood education programmes is more crucial now as the situation of children living in humanitarian crises have worsened significantly in 2024.

It was reported that over 473 million children, nearly 19 per cent of the world’s children, are living in conflict zones, 47.2 million children have been displaced due to conflict and violence, while more than 52 million children in conflict-affected countries are out of school.

In commemoration of the 2025 International Day of Education, Director, Moving Minds Alliance (MMA), Tricia Young, emphasised the importance of tech-driven educational tools for the children.

She said: “Research shows that quality early childhood interventions can mitigate the adverse effects of trauma and provide a foundation for lifelong learning and well-being.

“Early childhood is a pivotal period for cognitive, emotional, and social development. In humanitarian contexts, where children face compounded risks from displacement, conflict, and instability, the need for robust early childhood education (ECE) programmes is even more pressing.

“Investing in holistic education in humanitarian settings not only addresses academic needs but also the mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing of children, providing comprehensive support.

“Schools offer a safe space, protecting children from exploitation and violence, while promoting long-term development by equipping them with essential skills and knowledge.”

Also speaking, Director, International Step by Step Association (ISSA), Liana Ghent, stated: “As we navigate the rapid advancements in technology, it is crucial to ensure that these innovations serve to enhance, rather than replace, the essential human elements of learning and connection that children need to thrive.

AI offers many benefits such as enhanced delivery of essential services like healthcare, education, and emergency relief. “For example, AI-driven chatbots provide personalised learning experiences to children in crisis-affected areas.

However, the use of AI in humanitarian settings raises significant concerns about data privacy and protection. Children’s data can be misused, putting them at risk of exploitation and abuse.

“It is crucial to implement these technologies responsibly to protect vulnerable children and ensure their rights are upheld.

“Beyond concerns for data privacy, there is significant worry regarding screen time, which should be very limited for young children.

Research indicates that excessive screen time can negatively impact the cognitive development of children under six years old, affecting memory, attention, and critical thinking skills. Additionally, it can hinder the development of empathy and social skills.”

She, therefore, urged the stakeholders to provide training and resources for educators to effectively integrate AI tools into their teaching practices, enhancing their ability to support students in diverse and challenging environments.

“Implement continuous monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to assess the impact of AI in education, ensuring that it meets the needs of children and contributes to their holistic development.

“By committing these actions, we can leverage AI to provide quality education to children in humanitarian settings, helping them to overcome the barriers they face and build a brighter future,” she said.

