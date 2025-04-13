Analyst Wins N1m In 2nd Korean Hansik Contest

Share

An analyst, Deborah Olabelurin, has emerged winner of the second edition of the 2025 ‘Hansik’ (Korean food) contest, carting home a N1 million cash prize and a potential trip to Korea.

Igbayilola Olowu came second, winning a N700,000 cash prize, while Mrs. Patience Berepele came third, taking home N400,000.

The Hansik contest, themed “Share Your Love for Jang-based Korean Food,” was organised by the Korea Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN) in collaboration with the Korean Food Promotion Institute (KFPI).

It celebrated the UNESCO registration of Jang Culture (Korean sauces) and was held in Abuja.

The 12 finalists explored Jang Korean sauces through dishes such as cup Ramyeon, cup Tteokbokki, cup Bibimbap, Dakgangjeong, and Japchae, prepared by Nigerians who are enthusiasts of Korean culture.

Olabelurin, who said she almost missed the opportunity to participate in the contest, expressed excitement at emerging the overall winner, attributing her success to the extension of the application deadline.

She said, “I didn’t plan to join this year’s contest after my elimination in the 2024 final. But since I love cooking, I just told myself there’s no harm in trying and here I am, a winner.

“This year, I decided to use more Korean ingredients compared to 2024, where I only used a few.”

On her future plans, she added, “Since I have an Instagram cooking page, I will work more on it to push out more content, and I also hope to collaborate with KCCN to build a community that grows with food.”

For first runner-up Igbayilola Olowu, a student, the competition deepened her love for Korean culture.

“I want to say a big thank you to KCCN for initiating this in Nigeria. It has exposed us to their culture in a positive way. I now plan to start preparing Korean food for my family,” she said.

Patience Berepele, winner of the maiden edition in 2024, appreciated KCCN for the opportunity to participate again and secure third place.

The Director of KCCN, Kim Changki, said the Hansik contest was designed to promote Korean culture, which is why K-pop dancers and Korean dishes were featured during the event. He assured that the contest would continue even after his tenure as a Korean official in Nigeria ends.

Changki noted that the initiative has fostered synergy between Nigerians and Koreans, particularly through food.

“We want Nigerians to enjoy Korean culture. That’s why we allowed only Nigerians to compete. This can even create job opportunities if we open a Korean restaurant in Abuja.

“Over 40 teams participated, but only 12 teams, including two team entries, advanced to the final round.”

In addition to the cooking contest, Korean enthusiasts enjoyed K-pop performances, games, and mini fun contests.

KCCN’s Event Manager, Yunjin Lee, explained that the inclusion of K-pop was to make the event more memorable, along with the tasting of Korean dishes like Ramyeon, Dakgangjeong, and Japchae.

“In this year’s contest, participants focused on ‘Jang’ a UNESCO-recognised aspect of Korean food culture. Korean cuisine is not only about the main dish; side dishes are also essential,” she said. “Our winner and all contestants did an impressive job.”

One of the judges, Godfrey Odoh, Vice President of the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN), praised the authenticity of the winner’s dish.

He commended KCCN for expanding the competition by involving judges from the beginning.

“Our major focus was the application and usage of ‘Jang’, which is central to Korean cuisine. No Korean dish is complete without it. This year, we evaluated contestants from the prepping stage to plating, which is a great improvement,” he said.

Highlights of the event included a performance by the ‘Jumparewa’ K-pop dance group, a Korean spicy challenge, food identification contests, and the “Chopsticks” game challenge where players raced to pick up objects using chopsticks.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

