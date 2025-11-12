Analyst Projects 14.25% Inflation For November

Citing what he said is likely to be a further moderation in food prices, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni, has said that Nigeria’s inflation rate, which fell for the sixth straight month to 18.02 per cent in September, could ease towards 15.84 per cent16.22 per cent y/y in October and 14.25 per cent-14.62 per cent y/y in November.

Oni, who made the prediction while commenting on Stanbic IBTC Bank’s October 2025 Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report, said that the bank expects, “lower inflation, stabilising exchange rate, and anticipation of further rate cuts ahead (to) support improvement in real sector activity over the medium term.”

As he put it, “Headline inflation softened to 18.02 per cent y/y in September, and we expect price moderation towards 15.84 per cent-16.22 per cent y/y in October and 14.25 per cent-14.62 per cent y/y in November.

This is because we see food prices moderating further in the coming months in line with the ongoing main harvest season which is expected to ensure food prices remain at their seasonal low level until December, when gradual depletion of household stocks will commence.

“Simultaneously, non-food inflation should be pressured in October amid higher fuel prices relative to September, understandably due to supply constraints and production glitches at the Dangote refinery which contributes 30.0 per cent – 40.0 per cent of domestic petrol supplies.

Nonetheless, the lingering local currency stability and appreciation should help provide some succour to non-food inflation in the near term. “Lower inflation, stabilizing exchange rate, and anticipation of further rate cuts ahead should support improvement in real sector activity over the medium term.

Accordingly, we see the Nigerian economy growing by 4.0 per cent in 2025. Both Manufacturing and Services are likely to see higher growth in 2025 compared to 2024 levels, based on the results from the PMI surveys so far this year.”

New Telegraph reports that in his presentation at the October edition of the Lagos Business School (LBS) breakfast session, the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, forecast that the inflation rate will decline further to 18 per cent this month as a result of the anticipated surge in imports usually propelled by increased demand for goods towards the end of the year.

In its latest Africa’s Pulse report released last month, the World Bank said that the Federal Government’s ambition of achieving single-digit inflation in the short term is unrealistic, adding that Nigeria remains among a handful of African countries still grappling with high consumer price inflation.

According to the report, Nigeria, alongside Angola, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Sudan, Zambia, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Zimbabwe, will continue to record double-digit inflation rates through 2025.

The report stated that while 37 of Africa’s 47 economies are projected to maintain single-digit inflation by 2026, Nigeria remains an outlier due to persistent structural challenges, including currency depreciation, high food and energy prices, and supply bottlenecks that continue to fuel price instability.