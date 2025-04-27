Analyst, Dan Kunle Under Fire Over Call For Private Takeover Of Oil Sector

Share

Nigerians have condemned analyst Daniel Dayo Kunle, aka Dan Kunle, over what many described as false, irrational, and biased remarks against the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari.

Kunle appeared as a guest on the online programme, ‘Diaspora Dialogues’, anchored by Professor Farooq Kperogi on Saturday via social media. During the session, Kunle launched into a series of vitriolic attacks on Kyari’s achievements during his tenure at the NNPCL.

The self-styled energy expert is widely perceived as advancing the agenda of certain vested interests within the oil and gas sector.

More laughable, according to viewers, was Kunle’s claim that the Port Harcourt Petrochemical and Refinery was non-functional. He argued that efforts to revive Nigeria’s state-owned refineries were unnecessary, instead pushing for their privatization, predictably lobbying for private sector dominance by select interests. He further asserted that Kyari was not competent to manage the national oil company.

However, the discussion quickly took an unexpected turn. Nigerians participating in the live programme did not take kindly to Kunle’s unconstructive and subjective attacks against Kyari’s record at the NNPCL.

Some of the participants noted that Kunle’s comments blatantly sought to stifle competition and promote a monopolistic oil and gas landscape. Many accused him of attempting to discredit Kyari’s reforms in favor of private monopolistic control, particularly benefiting the Dangote Refinery.

Commentators described Kunle’s remarks as desperate, ill-informed, and unpatriotic, accusing him of ignoring the significant strides made in an industry long plagued by inefficiency, opacity, and political interference.

Several participants noted that while Kyari may not have solved every challenge within the complex oil and gas sector, his leadership was pivotal in building a solid and transformative foundation, the most significant in over four decades.

They praised Kyari for championing the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), driving NNPCL’s transition to a commercial entity, promoting transparency, and steering key projects such as the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery and the construction of the AKK Gas Pipeline, among others.

Others urged the new management of the NNPCL to build upon and consolidate the strides recorded under Kyari’s leadership.

See some of the comments below: Samuel Aina – Kyari championed the PIA, and today it is a game changer for the country. I disagree with Mr. Dan Kunle over his comment on Mele Kyari. Kyari has done well. The records are there.

Lawal Sani-Kunle has turned the discussion into tribal and regional sentiment.

Trat Olayinka – It is very wrong to say NNPC didn’t conclude one project under Mele Kyari. That is totally wrong; the records are there.

Kanayo Omaize – Before we start to criticise Kyari, we should first look at where the NNPC was before he came in and the tremendous work he did.

Usman Musa – Kyari has set a new standard for leadership in the oil sector.

Ibrahim Musa – Tribalism must not blindfold us against truth and facts.

Abdullahi Usman – God bless Nigeria and those working genuinely for its progress.

Lanre Fasuan – I’m not a fan of Mele Kyari, but it seems this guy has an axe to grind with him. He can’t tell us that Mele didn’t have any positive contribution throughout his tenure at the NNPC. That’s totally unacceptable.

Yaru Yakub – The “Emilokan” syndrome is not allowing Engr. Dan Kunle to do a critical analysis of the issues in the petroleum industry. Mele Kyari has done well and he deserves his flowers.

Usman Aminu – The advert for O&M was advertised openly in the national dailies. Let’s not allow sentiments to close our eyes.

V. Gbenga – I think Mele Kyari served diligently during his tenure and deserves commendation for his significant contributions to the transformation of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Ifeanyi Udo – Despite the numerous challenges, Kyari grew production to an enviable level. As of February 2023, the NNPC crossed 1.6 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensate combined.

Straight talk – Mr. Kunle is not speaking the truth. The refinery in Port Harcourt is fully operational.

Austin Ajuebon – Under Mele Kyari’s leadership, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) achieved significant milestones in the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, marking a transformative period in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Osho Andrew – We are happy Kyari ensured the reforms NNPC needed all these while. He did absolutely well and I’m very certain the new administration will only need to build on his successes.

Edwin Usoboh – The people who have enjoyed the subsidy removal are not just the governors, but the political office holders, which include the president, business owners like Dangote etc.

Austin Ajuebon – Kyari was transparent and let’s give him kudos for it. For the first time in the history of the NNPC, Nigerians and the general public had access to the books of the NNPC.

Osho Triton – If Bayo continues on the same trajectory as Kyari, who really opened up NNPC, he will succeed.

IG Wala – I totally agree that capacity is low in every aspect of governance and it is true that it started long ago.

Idris Alhaji Abubakar – NNPC is a class of its own and no amount of reforms can reform it because of its lack of political will and conflicts of interests! For instance, our president Tinubu’s brother Mr. Wale of Oando’s influence on the oil and gas industry and NNPC is a serious matter!

Shuaib Bayaru – I’m pleased to be part of this beautiful session with you and other great intellectuals. Thank you for shedding light on this subject matter. God bless you!

Dave Okon – Kyari laid the groundwork for sustainable growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. He made significant impacts as the head of NNPCL, so the new leadership should build on the successes of Kyari.

Umar Bello Babashi – With due respect Prof., it’s too early to conclude that the new GMD is better and will perform better than his predecessor. We have seen many examples before in Nigeria. Thanks.

Shojobi Abisola – Though I am not Kyari’s fan, let’s be objective. The man blocked major sources of illicit wealth by removing the subsidy. Without his decisive action, Nigeria would be in a far worse situation today.

Olawale Olurotimi – Kyari is a good man. His tenure saw the removal of fuel subsidies and the revival of domestic refining, including the resuscitation of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

Olawale Olurotimi – His efforts also contributed to increased transparency, with the company consistently publishing its audited financial statements.

Abdullahi Bakari – As we all know, Mele Kyari’s efforts as the head of NNPCL have helped put Nigeria back on the map as an important player in the global energy industry.

Lateef Temitope Owodunni – I think the new NNPCL boss should rather capitalize on Mele Kyari’s transformation, work on the few lapses, and push the major quality works.

Zakari Yusuf – We run down almost every sector. Sometimes I ask myself, what actually works in Nigeria???

Louis Osahon – Kyari pushed for deregulation, enabling a more open, competitive, and investment-friendly oil and gas industry.

Sunday Adeyemi – I believe it is better for us to set a new, forward-looking agenda for the new team, which has been mandated to ensure the continuous availability of fuel.

Kareem Abiodun Kayode – Kyari can’t solely sell oil without government support. Jonathan and Buhari governments had a hand in it.

Iyabo Aina – Kyari has tried his best. I think the best thing to do going forward is for stakeholders and observers to focus on setting a forward-looking agenda for the new team. The new leadership should build on past successes and drive continuous improvement across the company’s operations.

Rufus Oluwadamiro – To be fair, Sir, Kyari has set a good record to be followed by the new management. His records are beyond mere propaganda that some sets of Nigerians are highlighting. Let the new management build on what he started to get it right. Kyari transformed the NNPC, but the problem with Nigeria is that immediately you stop dancing to the tunes of some of our leaders, you become an enemy. The transformation we enjoy today in NNPC is a result of Kyari’s commitment!!!

Umar Mohammed – Mr. Dan Kunle seems to be economical with the truth. His tribal sentiments have overridden his objectivity.

Engr. Mohammad B. Tukur – The conversation is deep and very interesting, but Mr. Dan Kunle is sentimental. Kyari’s achievements are numerous, including the commercialization of the NNPC and its transformation into NNPCL, among others.

Umar Mohammed – Kyari was the best thing that happened to NNPC in the past two decades. Dan Kunle didn’t sound objective; he allowed his personal sentiments to cloud his analysis.

Rabi’u Musa – Kyari has reformed NNPC and deserves credit, not baseless criticism.

Saad Idris – Tribalism should not cloud our judgment; Kyari performed well.

Sani Ismaila – I agree with you, Prof. Kperogi. We must be objective and fair.

Ibrahim Abdulazeez – Nigeria’s problem is largely about politics of bitterness and envy.

Ismaila Sa’ad – The transformation Kyari started is what Nigeria needs across all sectors.

Bala Mohammed – Why is it that every time a leader from the North does well, some people try to discredit him?

Yakubu Usman – Kyari will be remembered for the bold steps he took to transform the oil sector.

Pls, let’s give some accolades to Mele Kyari because he made giant out of a near dilapidated NNPC.

Posterity will surely be good to him as it concerns the overhaul of the energy sector.

Vivian Okezie – With the tremendous works recorded, all the sector’s subsidiaries operate like a limited liability company.

However, like a saying goes, there is always need for improvements. Let the new administration hit the ground running to consolidate the good work of Kyari.

Umar Garba – Some of the criticisms are clearly politically motivated.

Adamu Musa – It’s wrong to ignore the giant strides made by Kyari.

Sulaiman Umar – Kyari brought accountability and transparency to NNPC.

Abdulkadir Abubakar – Let’s encourage and support progress, not discourage it.

Abdulrahman Musa – Tribalism and hatred will not build a nation.

Sani Abdullahi – I hope the new management continues from where Kyari stopped.

Aliyu Musa – Nigerians must rise above petty sentiments for national growth.

Abubakar Musa – Mele Kyari has written his name in gold.

Musa Adamu – We must build on the successes achieved in the NNPC.

Abubakar Abdullahi – Kyari modernized the NNPC and made it more competitive.

Bala Ibrahim – Criticisms should be constructive, not destructive.

Ibrahim Musa – Thanks, Prof., for bringing diverse opinions to the table.

Musa Abdullahi – Tribal sentiments are tearing Nigeria apart; we must resist them.

Amina Mohammed – God bless all well-meaning Nigerians working for progress.

Sa’adatu Musa – We need unity, not division, to move Nigeria forward.

Aisha Bello – We must support leaders who bring positive change.

Salamatu Musa – God bless Nigeria and its true patriots.

