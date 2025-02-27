Analyst Concerned Over Nigeria’s ‘Suboptimal’ GDP Growth Rate

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of The CFG Advisory, Mr. Adetilewa Adebajo, has described Nigeria’s recent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rates as “suboptimal”.

Adebajo, who stated this while commenting on the GDP data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, said that the GDP growth numbers highlight the “ output gap problem,” in the country’s economy, where, according to him, “We fall short of our productivity and growth potential.”

He emphasised that the Federal Government must realign its industrial policy, “to address declining productivity in Manufacturing, Industry, and Agriculture and boost growth.”

The CFG Advisory boss stated: “According to recently released NBS data, Nigeria in 2024 ended with an overall annual GDP growth rate of 3.40 per cent from 2.74 per cent reported in 2023.

“The 2024 year-end GDP came in at $195 billion, a decline of $168 billion from the 2023 GDP of $363 billion. The impact of the massive devaluation and free fall of the currency from N500/US$- N1600/US$.

“The GDP growth numbers are suboptimal for a 200 million population growing at three per cent, as GDP per Capita has fallen to an all-time low, and the economy is struggling with stagflation.

“This highlights ‘The Output Gap’ problem in the Nigerian economy, where we fall short of our productivity and growth potential.” Continuing, he said: “FGN must revamp its trade policy and reform HS Codes.

Industrial policy must also be realigned to address declining productivity in Manufacturing, Industry, and Agriculture and boost growth.

Investment policy incentives also need to be amplified. o“Excessive Fiscal spending, with a N150 trillion debt burden and a 2-year cumulative 40trn deficit, is a source of concern.

The N16 trillion for debt service in the 2025 budget exceeds the defence, education, health, and infrastructure budgets combined at N14 trillion. While the sovereign risk spreads on our bonds have fallen to a 5-year low, our credit rating remains junk bond status.

