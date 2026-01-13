New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 13, 2026
Anaesthetists Demand Role In Lagos Probe Of Adichie’s Son’s Death

The Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists (NSA) yesterday asked the Lagos State Government to include its members in the probe into alleged medical negligence linked to the death of the son of celebrated writer Chimamanda Adichie.

Adichie had accused the hospital where her sick son eventually died of medical negligence. But Euracare Multispecialist Hospital denied the accusation.

In a statement, National President Alhassan Mohammed welcomed the Lagos State Government’s decision to order a formal investigation into the incident, noting that the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) had already commenced its work following Governor Babajide SanwoOlu’s directive.

He said: “The alleged medical negligence appears to have centred around the physician anaesthetist, who is a member of the team that carried out the procedure to facilitate MRI.

“In this regard, the NSA recommends very strongly that a senior and experienced physician anaesthetist should be co-opted into the investigative panel for a comprehensive review of the incident.”

