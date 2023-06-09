Ana: One Body, Two Heads

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) is supposed to be a prestigious body of writers because it comprises of lawyers, journalists and all shades of writers. Of a truth the body is supposed to compliment Journalism as the mirror of the society but it is not so as crisis rocks the body, from the national to the state chapters, especially Bayelsa state that has two factions with two chairmen. Although Camillus Ukah who told this reporter that he is the current the national president maintains that he is the authentic president.

The other group supposedly led by one Ahmed Maiwada told this reporter that he had no comment to make on the crisis rocking the Bay- elsa chapter of the association, also laid claims that his group is in charge. Yet, another official who said that he is currently the national secretary of the Maiwada led group maintained that his group remains the authentic one.

In Bayelsa state, immediately after the expiration of the tenure of Dr Akpoebi Adesi, the current registrar of University of Africa, ANA has not known peace and the reason is not far- fetched. It is presumed that the crisis rocking the state chapter of the association came from the national level when it supposedly expelled/suspended Dr. Akpoebi Adesi even before the expiration of his tenure as indicated by a letter sighted by this reporter which was dated 26th of January, 2021 with ref number AN/gs/cl/11.1.

The letter bore the title, ‘Executive Council (NEC) dissolves ANA Bayelsa Exco and Sets up Caretaker Committee.” It was signed by Camillus Ukah as president and Maik Ortserga as General Secretary. And since the origination of that letter till date, the Bayelsa state chapter of ANA has not had peace as the body has been embroiled in crisis after another, to the extent that it has two factional chairmen now laying claim to the leadership of the association in Bayelsa state.

Akpoebi Adesi When this reporter contacted Dr. Akpoebi Adesi, he said, “All the people who claimed to have expelled me are only from a factional group at the national level. They just wrote a letter that they expelled me. My name wasn’t there initially. They just went back to add my name because of the court proceedings, in order to have credibility.

“They just brought that one which my lawyer threw out during proceedings because it was never introduced initially. The court threw out the document because it was hurriedly done. In our defense, all those things came and in order to fix them, they just hurriedly went to their own camp and conjured up a letter to say that we have been expelled. “Some of these things are being introduced in order to make meaning out of their case which does not have any credibility. It lacks merit.

“The current chairman of ANA in Bayelsa state now is Laye Julius. When I rounded off my first tenure, Muna Muna took over but he re- signed and Julius was elected chairman. These things are happening because they are trying to make poli- tics out of a once noble association. It is very unfortunate. ANA was never like that.

We tried to constitute a reconciliation committee headed by Koroye Barclays. These are elders just that they couldn’t come to a decision. “They asked me if I was going to abide by any decision taken by that elders committee and I answered in the affirmative and I was expecting a statement from them and they said they were going to call a meeting so that the two factions will come. The idea would have been to have an election so that whoever wins will take the reins and we will have a united ANA, but because they know that we have the numbers, that was not done..

“All the things that the elders planned to do, they refused because they are in the minority. They are already having credibility issues here and there and instead of them to come so that we have a united ANA and see how we can reconcile and work together, they are there. “It was he (Murphy Biriabebe) who decided to make that libel case and now that the case is becoming somehow, he is shouting. Our tenure had not run out when they decided to break into our secretariat, so we reported the matter to the police.

“Ever since I left that seat, I have never touched their money because I know the implications. I have not made any withdrawal from my side. Murphy Biriabebe Murphy Biriabebe said: “I’m the chairman of ANA Bayelsa state chapter. And Dr Akpos Adesi who is currently the registrar of University of Africa was the last chairman before I became chairman but he ran into troubled waters when the association had an impasse in 2019 when he was elected. He was supposed to run a two year tenure to terminate in 2021.

“In 2021, the association had some issues and elections at the national level could not be held. Each of them had their supporters and when that election failed, an association like ANA that has a constitution which says that when there is any problem and the association could not elect a leader, a certain body in the association is going to take over the affairs until that body can now organize a formal election. The body had eight months or so to do that. I’m not quoting verbatim now.

“This said body now took over but before the body could organize an election by December COVID 19 broke out in 2019. During this period, the time frame was running out, then Dr Adesi and other people who were supporting this other candidate and some few other states chairmen went to Abuja for a meeting which was not constitutional.

“They held a meeting, endorsed a candidate as the president of ANA disregarding the electoral process. The board of trustees got upset and declared that these people that went to hold this meeting wanted to cause problems in the association and should be expelled. Congress resolution “Congress was called around October of 2020 at Benue state, people at- tended and that decision was ratified by congress. A letter was issued and a president and secretary were elected in that congress and that president is Camillus Ukah who is still the president of ANA as I speak to you.

“A letter was issued by the national executive council that the executive of the Bayelsa state chapter led by Dr Adesi has been dissolved. The letter was sent to the Bayelsa state chapter and they now appointed me as caretaker committee chairman of ANA Bayelsa and they gave me a short period to conduct an election.

“His tenure supposed to have expired around July 2021, I received this letter in 2021 around February or March as caretaker chairman and conducted the election around June/July 2021 and I was elected as chairman. “We gathered and in a few months’ time we were able to conduct an election and in that election, I contested and I was elected chairman.

Those who were supporters of Dr Adesi started causing trouble in Bayelsa. They couldn’t go and do trouble at the national level anymore so they brought all the trouble down to Yenagoa and started troubling my tenure. “They didn’t hand over anything to me. In the whatsapp group, they are still the administrators, the bank account as I talk to you, they are still using ANA bank account to collect money which is criminal.

The board of trustees of ANA is behind me, the national president and all the national executives are behind me. “In Bayelsa, all the former chairmen are behind me except Adesi and one Ogbowei. They call themselves executives but they cannot attend meetings at the national level. They will not be accepted there because they are expelled members of ANA.

“There was no friction, there was just a dissident group, people who are disgruntled and those who have been expelled from ANA. He is still parading himself as ANA chairman Bayelsa state. They recently wrote a petition against me which he signed and the other signed as secretary and that is impersonation. I took them to court because they insulted me and called me unprintable names which was published on whatsapp which they are denying in court.

I sued them almost at the end of 2022. Laye Julius Laye Julius of Dr Adesi’s faction said: “Two persons contested an election and at the end of the day, some of the state executive members voted for a particular person and during the election they had issues, so the election was not conclusive. Some group of persons ran to Benue state to conduct election with only those they know that will support them. So the crisis in Bayelsa state did not emanate from Bayelsa state, it is a fallout of the crisis at the national level.

“When Akpos tenure ended, an election was conducted, somebody emerged. However because of personal challenges, the person could not cope and he resigned and I was elected in December. “Now while one of the factional presidents took over with his own group following the election they did, he now frowned at the states that did not vote for him or not support him in the cause of the Abuja crisis. One of the states he picked on was Bayelsa state. There are close to seven states or more that have this issue.

I know that Abuja is in court with him so he now appointed an executive, wrote letters to these persons that he has suspended the executive of some number of states and appointed his own persons into those executive. Clear-cut policies “That was how Murphy came on board. I have been a two times ANA PRO, the constitution of ANA is very clear on the procedure of removing an individual, an elected individual or any other member. The process like any other union has to start from the state where the person must have been found wanting, a panel will be set up, the person will be invited and will state his own side of the story.

“When the panel gives their own report to the house, the house will now adopt the report and send it to the national for ratification, so no individual at the national level has the right, without the procedure, to just wake up and suspend an individual because the person did not support him during an election. “Some of them who were beneficiaries of this illegality now broke away and formed a parallel ANA and the document they claim to present came from the national level. The question is what the crime of the person was?

Was the person found wanting? What document did you send to the national headquarters for ratification that showed that you found this person guilty? None. “The question to ask is, did Akpos’ removal follow constitutional provisions? Can one individual sitting in Abuja wake up and say he has removed the chairman of ANA in a number of states? Bayelsa is not the only state affected. Our stand here is that what they did was illegal. I was thinking that as Bayelsans, our brothers will not join in this illegality to destroy his image.

“We are fighting that they illegally removed Akpos against our constitution when his tenure has not ended. His tenure was still subsisting when that illegality took place. If his tenure had ended, there was an election, it is Akpos who will set up an electoral committee. Let him tell you whether this process took place. I spoke with their person in Abuja and he said that it was the Board of Trustees that suspended Akpo meanwhile, the supposed letter carried his signature.

His expulsion took place when he was still chairman and we are insisting that the expulsion was illegal. Ebinyo Ogbowei When this reporter contacted Gilbert Ebinyo Ogbowei who was a former chairman of ANA Bayelsa state in his late sixties, he said, “They are doing a lot of illegal things there now. There are two factions at the national level which shouldn’t concern us here in Bayelsa.

But what has happened is that the group aligned itself with Camillus Ukah and Akpos Adesi and others said they were tired of the thievery and stealing at the national level. They have sold the land that Mamman Vasta gave to us. “The land has reduced to almost half of what was given to us. A particular national president sold six plots to his father in-law so some of us said those group that has been doing these things, we should leave them and align with somebody who is trustworthy.

For the other group, because they are trying to cover their trash, they all gathered and said they have expelled people. “Who are the Board of Trustees? They are all past officers of the association with a few that they have decided to make fellows. So they gathered illegally and there was a court injunction telling them not to gather and they gathered.

The two factions are in court at the national level so why will one illegal faction say that they have given a letter of expulsion to people when the constitution didn’t give them any power to do that? Until there is a fresh united ANA, whatever constitution these people are going to write is illegal because the matter is court so they can’t change the constitution to favour their faction and actions.

Rosemary Jerry Rosemary Jerry who is a member of the electoral committee set up by Camillus Ukah said, “Murphy is the state chairman here. ANA is not a state body, it is a national association. Those people are not recognized at the national level. It is this Murphy’s faction that is recognised by the national leadership. As such, Camillus Ukah is the national president.

“That national issue I think has been resolved. All the national convention, everything is presided over by Camillus, even the ANA village is under Camillus. In the state here, those people opposing him are just causing trouble.