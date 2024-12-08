An Xray Into Osun 2026 As Related TO APC

Share

Winning Osun State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2026 is crucial for several reasons. Strategic Location and Influence: Osun State’s proximity to Lagos State and its strategic position in the South-West region make it a vital state for the APC to control, as it can significantly influence regional politics.

Electoral Consequences: Losing Osun State could have severe electoral consequences, including a potential low voter turnout, which might not be surprising given that even Ondo State with heightened political activities had a voter turnout of only 27%.

Zoning and Representation: The APC’s choice of candidate is also critical, with many arguing that the party should consider a candidate from Osun West Senatorial District to ensure equity and fairness in the state’s governance structure.

This is because Osun Central has produced three out of six civilian governors, spending a cumulative 15 years and five months in office.

Party Unity and Strength: Winning Osun State would also demonstrate the APC’s unity and strength, particularly after its unexpected loss in the 2022 governorship election.

The party needs to present a compelling alternative to the current administration and leverage incumbency power to its advantage. They must also consider a candidate that can be fair in the eyes.

National Implications: The outcome of the Osun State governorship election could also have national implications, as it may test the waters for the 2027 general elections A win for the APC would boost its chances in subsequent elections and demonstrate its ability to regain power in key states.

Let’s now look into likely candidates as related to Osun West.

Here are some potential APC governorship candidates from Osun West Senatorial District who could stand a good chance of securing the party’s ticket: Alhaji Tunde Rahman. .He is a senior special assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu..*

Elder Peter Babalola: He is one of the veterans as far as the politics of Osun State is concerned. Highly disciplined, grassroot politician with formidable structures across the state. He is a spender and a great mobilizer with associates across the party’s line.

– Rt. (Hon.) Adejare Bello: A seasoned politician with a strong track record in the state’s governance

– Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji: The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), former finance commissioner Oyebamiji brings a wealth of experience in public administration and infrastructure development. Also from Osun West, Oyebamiji is considered rich, very gentle, experienced, and very capable of radicalized changes. His candidature has been predicted for over two years now!

– Benedict Olugboyega Alabi: The former deputy governor’s experience in governance and politics makes him a strong contender for the APC ticket. He’s operating from a constituency with block votes. Should the calculation for Osun West fly, it would be a task for the APC to convince the public why it’s not going to be in the direction of Mr Alabi considering the fact that he was so qualified to deputise for Alh Oyetola in 2018 without any known blemish .-

– Barr Dotun Babayemi is another potential candidate, he is no doubt the biggest headache of the PDP. He has the sagacity and an already made structure across the state which can be easily collapsed to that of APC to defeat the incumbent, he’s very familiar with the PDP, having just crossed from PDP to APC.

His educational profile is superb and never in doubt. The manner in which the generality of APC members celebrated his crossing is enough to send signals that he’s well-loved by all. He stands out as a bridge builder who can facilitate a needed accelerated unity.

– Rt. (Hon.) Adejare Bello: From Osun West Senatorial District, Bello is also seen as a potential candidate .A former speaker, ambassador, and a complete gentleman and one man who can never be opposed by any caucus in Apc. He is such a formidable person that can split the Edes’ votes. A very powerful speaker.

– Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi: A former governorship candidate from Osun West, Ogunbiyi, has recently joined the APC. He has a formidable structure having contested for governor under-SDP.

Key Considerations

– Zoning and representation: The APC aims to balance senatorial districts, ensuring fairness and inclusivity .-

– Party loyalty: The candidate’s commitment to the APC and its ideals is crucial.

– Meanwhile, the general opinion is that Osun State APC should consider winning back the confidence and love of the Osun West senatorial district by zoning the slot to the area. If this is considered the above are good to go..-

– These candidates have been mentioned due to their strong political background and experience in governance. All these consider that Apc is thinking it right to zone its candidacy to Osun West Senatorial District to ensure equity and fairness in the state’s governance structure in no particular order, please .

