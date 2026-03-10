An Open Letter: Why The President Should ‘Loan’ Gbajabiamila To Lagos In 2027

I have always wanted to write an opinion on the man Rt. Hon. Olufemi Gbajabiamila, right from when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, but I haven’t gotten myself to pen down my thoughts.

Recently, a friend sent me an opinion titled: ‘An Open Letter to the President’’ for my review, which I found very exciting. I told her the piece would be good for the wider public, and sought her permission to publish it on my page with minor redactions. In her well-articulated letter to the President, Ms. Deborah Ronke Apampa wrote as follows: Years ago, I appeared on TV as a young television presenter.

Today, I’m a media personality and businesswoman who means well for Lagos and Nigeria. I address this letter to you and to Lagos, because leadership conversations are already beginning. As you know, Lagos State is like no other. Lagos is a movement. A megacity. A living, breathing force. After your outstanding leadership as governor from 1999 to 2007, continuity has been intentional, from Babatunde Fashola to Akinwunmi Ambode to Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Each administration has followed your blueprint for a greater Lagos. As we stand at another defining moment, I want to speak about a man I have watched closely for years — your protégé, Mr. Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila. Not just the politician. The person. In that name, ‘OLUFEMI’, I see seven reasons Lagos should pay attention. Biblically, 7 is the number of perfections. O – Outstanding: His legislative record is not noise; it is impact. In Surulere, his representation delivered visible infrastructure improvements, youth empowerment initiatives, and sustained grassroots engagement. The results speak for themselves.

At the federal level, as former Speaker of the House of Representatives and now Chief of Staff to the President, he sponsored the Access to Higher Education Act (Student Loan Act), which established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). Through NELFUND, interestfree loans now provide tuition and upkeep support to indigent students, thereby expanding access to higher education and investing directly in Nigeria’s future.

Its expansion into skill-development programmes reflects strategic and forward thinking national leadership. Surulere is evidence locally. NELFUND is impact nationally. L – Love: The meaning of “Olufemi” is “God loves me.” Indeed, a man who is loved by God embodies the Gospel of John 13:34–35: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” I can cite a few examples of this: When my “brother,” legendary footballer Nwankwo Kanu, faced issues regarding his hotel, Mr. Gbajabiamila did not look away. As Speaker, he ensured the matter received attention at the House. On another occasion, when I was part of the organisers of Nollywood Queen, Omotola Perfection’s 40th birthday, I invited him at very short notice.

Despite his demanding schedule, he attended to honour her. One might assume such gestures are reserved for well-known figures, but it cuts across. Years ago, Rose Graham, then an unknown face at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) was heartbroken and weeping in a car park. He stopped, spoke kindly to her, and ensured she was emotionally settled before departing. There were no cameras. Just a man with empathy and compassion.

Mr. President, we’re not asking you to let him go – we’re asking you to loan him to Lagos, with the assurance that he’ll continue to serve with excellence and loyalty, just in a different capacity

Similarly, when my then 19-year-old assistant, Deborah Ayinla attended a meeting with me during the UNILAG strike, he engaged her warmly, reassured her about the government’s plan to end the strike, and also offered fatherly counsel whilst dipping his hand into his pocket in keeping with our cultural tradition. She remains grateful. These are not grand political gestures.

They are habits of character. U – Unifier: I have repeatedly observed his ability to treat all people equally, without prejudice to religion, ethnicity, or social class. Though a Muslim, he celebrates Christmas with warmth and openness, creating a welcoming atmosphere for friends and associates of all faiths, with his gracious wife serving as an exceptional host.

He is, by disposition and practice, a bridgebuilder. F – Family Man: Recently, on Valentine’s Day, a touching video circulated of him presenting flowers to his nonagenarian mother, a gesture of honour and gratitude. A man who respects his mother, prioritises his children, and cherishes his amiable wife, Salamatu, affectionately known to many of us as “Aunty Sal,” and who would undoubtedly emerge as one of the most fashionable and accomplished First Ladies Lagos has ever had, understands responsibility beyond rhetoric. E – Excellence: “Daniel 6:3” says, “An excellent spirit was found in him”.

Excellence is not perfection. It is consistent. Preparation. Composure. Discipline. Detail. Strategy. Friendly and accessible, yet firm and focused. Over the years, that spirit has distinguished him in leadership, relationships, conduct, and even in the intentionality of his personal style. M – Meticulous: His leadership is deliberate and detail-driven. Policies are planned. Projects are supervised. Processes are transparent.

He does not lead from a distance. He is present from conception to completion. Development under his watch is structured, intentional, and accountable. I – Intelligent & Humble: Apart from my late father, Musliu Amao Apampa who was the fastest reader I knew and whom I jokingly describe as having a computer brain, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that Hon. Gbajabiamila also possesses the rare ability to read at remarkable speed while assimilating critical details.

I witnessed this recently when I sent him an article. He responded almost immediately, having digested it fully. People with this rare gift are exceptionally brilliant. They are able to achieve more in less time. His desk at the Villa is constantly active — documents, meetings, and phone calls yet he remains composed, attentive, and meticulous. He is not distracted.