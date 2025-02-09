An Ode To Nigeria’s SGF, Senator George Akume

Share

Imagine a majestic tree that stands tall in the heart of Nigeria, its trunk strong and resilient, its branches stretching towards the sky like outstretched arms. This tree is Senator George Akume, a symbol of hope and inspiration to a nation.

In the forest of Nigerian politics, Akume’s tree has grown tall and proud, thickened by the trials and tribulations of a lifetime of service. Its roots have drunk deep from the waters of experience, nourishing the soil of knowledge and wisdom.

Throughout his career, Senator Akume has been a beacon of light, guiding and inspiring others to reach for the sky. With a career spanning over two decades, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to navigate the complexities of Nigerian politics, earning him numerous awards and recognition.

President Bola Tinubu, a conscientious and dependable leader, recognised Akume’s exceptional qualities and selected him as the Secretary to the Federal Government. This decision was no surprise, given Tinubu’s reputation for choosing the best fit for any job.

Under Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is poised for a new era of growth and development. With Senator Akume by his side, the President is well-positioned to tackle the challenges facing the nation and build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

Like a forest, Akume’s leadership has created a thriving ecosystem where individuals can grow and flourish. His optimistic outlook has made him a role model of exceptional quality, always seeing things positively and believing that things will certainly turn out well. As a highly dependable friend of President Tinubu and an accomplished statesman, Senator Akume is renowned for his selflessness, integrity, and accountability.

The tree’s branches stretch far and wide, providing shade and shelter for all who seek refuge. Similarly, Akume’s leadership has provided a sense of security and stability, inspiring confidence in those who follow him.

His exceptional ability to inspire and motivate others has been likened to turning men into a forest, bearing fruits and accommodating all, bringing a positive impactful ambience to all.

As Chairman of the Council, Chief Akume created a workplace ambience that inspired confidence and motivated others to excel. His sense of mission and enthusiasm were contagious, spreading to those around him and making everyone feel significant and valued.

He gave them the discretion to take ownership of their work, and his inclusive leadership style made everyone feel part of the team.

As Governor, Senator Akume operated on the principles of inclusivity, equity, and unity in diversity. He treated everyone with dignity and respect, ensuring fair distribution of resources and opportunities across the three Senatorial Districts of Benue State.

His leadership style promoted a sense of belonging, making everyone feel valued and appreciated.

A generous, hardworking, and inventive leader, Senator Akume encouraged experimentation, innovation, and calculated risk-taking. He listened attentively to new ideas and opinions, treating them with respect and granting confidence to those who spoke up.

This created a culture of psychological safety, where individuals felt secure sharing their thoughts and ideas.

His leadership style, characterised by people-oriented reforms, led to the establishment of projects such as feeder roads, job creation initiatives, and empowerment programs for youth and women. As Governor of Benue State, Akume united the disparate parts of the state, fostering a culture of patriotism, hard work, accountability, and acceptance.

A true democrat, he ensured the equitable distribution of the state’s wealth, established the principles of separation of powers, and upheld the rule of law.

His commitment to inclusive governance led to the establishment of credible elections at the local level and a collaborative system where all parts of the state worked together.

One of his most notable achievements is the Benue Advance Plan, a comprehensive policy document that has guided successive administrations in infrastructural development and economic growth. As Senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District, Akume played a leading role in the Senate, earning the respect of his peers, who appointed him Senate Minority Leader.

In this position, he effectively promoted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-Central Zone, driving steady growth and outstanding performance in electoral cycles.

Throughout his career, Senator Akume has demonstrated exceptional leadership, a commitment to the well-being of his people, and a vision for a better future.

Senator Akume’s illustrious career, marked by patriotism, loyalty, and exceptional leadership, paved the way for his appointment as Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs. His brilliance and strategic insight led to groundbreaking reforms, leaving an indelible mark of excellence in public service.

As Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Akume has proven himself to be an invaluable asset, efficiently coordinating government policies and programs. His expertise has driven effective policy formulation, harmonization, and implementation while monitoring federal ministries, departments, and agencies.

Akume’s exceptional leadership has also been demonstrated in his effective management of five directorates, 16 agencies, and civil servants, resulting in high productivity and synergy between the political and bureaucratic systems. His policy reforms and informed advice to the presidency have contributed significantly to the achievements and growth evident in Nigeria today.

As a labour relations expert and accomplished scholar, he has built a strong foundation of understanding, confidence, and trust between the Presidency, National Assembly, and bureaucrats. His ability to effectively coordinate government decisions, policies, and programs has ensured adherence to international best practices.

Akume has prioritised secrecy and applies security meeting benefits to citizens, addressing constitutional, socio-political, and socio-economic issues relevant to good governance. He has provided expert advice to the President and Vice President on policy and political matters, supporting administrative tribunals, commissions, and inquiry panels.

Akume’s diplomatic handling of issues related to past heads of state has fostered a rancour-free relationship between President Tinubu and other past heads of state, a notable improvement from previous administrations. His consideration, approachability, and understanding in official assignments have earned him respect, handling matters with respect, impartiality, and confidentiality.

Senator Akume has also deepened bilateral relations with various foreign governments, including recently the British government, in areas of security, agriculture, and infrastructural development. A highly distinguished Statesman, with a humble and perfect heart, Senator Akume who was conferred with the Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), has one secret that works for him and that which not many know. He is an honest man to the core.

The SGF’s tree of wisdom remains evergreen, its roots of integrity and selflessness continuing to nourish the nation. Nigerians will forever reap the fruits of his leadership, and the people of Benue will stand eternally proud, our hearts filled with gratitude for his enduring legacy.

Agbese is the Deputy Spokesperson of the 10th House of Representatives.

