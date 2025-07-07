An Iroko Has Fallen In The Political Forest, Ngige Mourns Agunwa Anakwe

Former Governor of Anambra State and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has expressed shock and sadness on the death of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Third National Assembly 1992- November 17, 1993, Agunwa Anakwe.

He described his death as the uprooting of a big political iroko tree from Ibo land and Nigeria in general.

In a statement, he said: “Late Agunwa was my friend, trusted political ally, who aligned himself with progressive politics since he joined partisan politics in 1991 through the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) emerging the Speaker of the House in a keenly contested Speakership race between the SDP and Opposition National Republican Convention (NRC).

“Agunwa steered the House with a lot of dexterity, wisdom and patience and situation that saw that House having more stability than it’s Senate counterpart before the Military led by General Sani Abacha struck on November 17, 1993, after the annulment of the Presidential election won by Aare MKO Abiola of the SDP.”