Jesus Christ is the founder of the Christian religion. Born of a Virgin Mary over 2000 years ago, Jesus, the beloved son of God, came down to earth from heaven on a mission of liberating humanity from sin.

More than 2000 years after he returned to heaven, writers, journalists, scholars, researchers and other interested persons have continued to speculate on whether or not our Saviour was a white or black man.

However, recently, an author, teacher and preacher, Evangelist T. C. Wanyanwu, came out with an e-book titled Jesus Is A Black Man: An Inconvenient Truth. The eight-chapter e-book shows painstaking research and deep insight by the author, who is also a member of Assemblies of God Church. Expectedly, this book, which is selling fast on Amazon Books, has continued to generate mixed reactions globally, as it has exposed historical, empirical and scientific facts, pictures and statistics as back-ups to the effects that Jesus was a black man.

The author told this writer in a private Facebook message that his mission is to unveil the truth and keep the record straight on the complexion of our saviour, Jesus Christ.

“As expected, my book is bound to generate mixed reactions from readers all over the world, which is welcome,” he said.

However, Google Books wrote on Wanyanwu’s book that more than 2000 years ago, Jesus in ancient times, it was no secret that Jesus (Yeshua) was a Black man from the tribe of Judah.

This book is an inconvenient truth that you may not be ready to read. Through this book, you get answers to the following: what is the mind of God on Idolatry which consists not only in the worship of false gods, but also in the worship of the true God by images? Is Jesus really a Black man from the tribe of Judah? If Jesus is black then does the bible support it? Are Black people the original Hebrew Israelites? Is there any forensic and scientific proof that the messiah was black? Who is the man in the picture that is displayed in most churches around the world? Why is the colour of Jesus very important in revelation of the Anti-Christ?

The answers to these all important and many more questions can be found in this book.

According to Google, the early Jews, Romans, Greeks, and others of his time, and long afterwards, knew that the messiah was a Black man.

Yet lies, deception, and conspiracy theories robbed Jesus of his true identity with false European images. This has been proven biblically, scientifically, forensically, historically and iconographically.

After reading the book, I came out with the impression that since there is nothing new under the sun, Wanyanwu, in his book, seems to give fresh angles to the place and date of birth, country, lineage, mission and death of Jesus. These are some of the issues raised by Google in its comments.

For centuries, this has generated controversies and may still continue to do so. That is whether or not Jesus was a white or black man.

This is one question the estimated seven billion people from various religions are contemplating for centuries, even as the book seems to be selling fast on Amazon Books.

A United States-based Michael Carlos in his review on June 22, 2019, describes the book as a “must read for anyone desiring the TRUTH!”

Another book commentator from Nigeria on November 18, 2020, wrote, “Throughout this wonderful book, you will not see any painting of a black Jesus because Images dishonor God, they obscure His Glory, and it is idol worshiping which is a heinous crime before God – Thanks to the author for this masterpiece”

The author, Evangelist T. C. Wanyanwu, in this eye-opening book, reveals the hidden secrets of the ancient world to establish men according to the gospel and preach of Jesus Christ to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began, the mystery which has been hidden from the past ages and generations, but has now been manifested to His saints. It is the truth that Jesus is a black man.

Udom is a freelance journalist