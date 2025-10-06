An Extra 15 Minutes Of Sleep Per Day Can Boost Longevity –Study

Getting 15 minutes of extra sleep per night is a minor lifestyle tweak you can make to slash your risk of an early death. Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, a physical exercise researcher from the University of Sydney, Australia, told ‘The Independent’ that if you slightly change three areas of your life simultaneously, it can significantly change your life expectancy.

These three areas are SPAN, which stands for sleep, physical activity and sleep—work best in harmony. They published their findings in the journal, ‘BMC Medicine.’ His team looked at data from 60,000 people over a period of eight years, noting how long they sleep, the minutes they spend exercising and their diet quality score (DQS).

The DQS score, which is marked out of 100, is based on intake of vegetables, fruits, fish, dairy products, whole grains, vegetable oils, refined grains, processed meats, and unprocessed meats.