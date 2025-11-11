An Evening of Fellowship, Dialogue in Benue With Alia

It was on Friday, October 10, 2025, when Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, gathered a cross-section of political leaders, friends, and colleagues at the Government House in Makurdi, for an Evening of Fellowship and Dialogue. The evening was more than just another political event; it was a masterstroke in leadership consolidation, political strategy, and bridge-building.

The event, held in a relaxed but reflective atmosphere, served multiple purposes, including, to celebrate progress, to reawaken shared commitment to Benue’s development and to demonstrate that politics need not always be war, but also a platform for collaboration, learning, and collective growth.

●Alia by this act clearly demonstrated to the entire world that he understands the power of dialogue. Moreover, in contemporary Nigerian politics where ideological differences often breed hostility, Governor Alia’s gesture stood out as both symbolic and transformative. Inviting gladiators from different political persuasions, including those who had once doubted his capacity to govern, as well as his administrative or political competence, was an act of courage and confidence.

It was indeed a gathering that attracted opposing politicians including former governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Paul Orhii. Other party stalwarts who also met with the governor were: former Political Adviser to Chief Ortom, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, Third Republic Senator, Prof. David Iornem, Hon. Ojema Ojotu, a serving House of Representatives member for Apa/Agatu constituency on the platform of the PDP.

The governor has extended his inclusive governance gesture to some PDP stalwarts as his point’s men in the 23 local government areas of the state. Some of which include: Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, a former House of Representatives member, Francis Agbo who was media aide to former Minister of Information and National Orientation, late Mrs. Dora Akunyili; and a serving member of the House of Representatives for Apa/Agatu constituency on the platform of the PDP.

The move aimed to promote grassroots democracy and ensure wider citizen participation in governance. The attendance at the “Evening Dinner” sent a clear message: that governance is bigger than partisanship, and that the governor’s focus remains the good of Benue State. His calm but firm leadership style, blended with his priestly humility, created a disarming environment where political egos were lowered, and sincerity of purpose prevailed.

If you view it from a rational point, the event was a validation of the growing political stature and acceptance of the governor across divides. And considering the public acknowledgement of opposition figures in Benue State, including the likes of Dr. Orhii, as well as opposition members in both the State and National Assembly about the governor’s developmental strides and prudence in governance in just two years in office, that speak volumes about the credibility of the governor.

The encomium poured on the Reverend gentleman about his massive infrastructural projects without resorting to loans, reinforcing his prudence, discipline, and result-oriented governance. It also demonstrated that the impact his administration has made is visible and tangible enough to win the admiration of even his avowed critics. Furthermore, the governor used the platform to consolidate his moral and political authority showing that he is not only spiritually grounded but also politically astute.

●For a man once dismissed as a “political novice”, this was a profound statement of growth and learning. Indeed, one could say that Governor Alia is learning fast not through textbook politics, but through a people-centred, performance-driven approach that is winning hearts and reshaping narratives.

Similarly, the event turned out to be equally valuable to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. I say this because, in a political climate where party image often suffers from internal wrangling, the governor’s approach has projected the APC as an inclusive and performance-driven party.

●By hosting opposition figures in an atmosphere of fellowship, he has subtly repositioned the APC as a party of development and dialogue, rather than division.

●This approach equally strengthens the party’s grassroots acceptance and could have long-term electoral benefits, especially as the next election cycle approaches. The APC in Benue State, under Alia’s leadership, now has a unifying symbol, as the governor’s performance can speak for the party, even in opposition strongholds.

For the state itself, the event represented a new dawn of political maturity. It reinforced the idea that development thrives better in unity than in discord. The diverse attendance depicts the diversity of Benue, and the discussions, from all accounts, were forward-looking and inclusive.

The Benue people, long disturbed by political bickering and underdevelopment, now have a governor demonstrating that governance is not about party supremacy, but about service to humanity. By focusing on infrastructure, transparency, and partnership, Alia is gradually redefining the leadership ethos of the state.

●Undoubtedly, the event was highly strategic. It was a well-timed political and social engagement designed to consolidate goodwill, neutralise opposition hostility, and prepare the ground for sustained unity and cooperation. In politics, optics matters. And this particular outing offered powerful optics of confidence, peace, and progress.

The governor’s body language, tone, and humility subtly communicated reassurance both to his allies and his critics that he is in charge, not by force, but by results. Governor Alia’s initiative to create a fellowship-style interface with political leaders is not only refreshing but also profoundly beneficial.

It has built bridges, humanised politics, and portrayed governance as a shared responsibility. By engaging opponents constructively, he has fostered dialogue and potential future collaborations. Citizens watching from afar now see a leader who listens, who welcomes differing opinions, and who remains focused on service.