An Era Marked By Positive Performance

As the curtains draw on 2024, Nigeria’s capital market reflects a year of resilience and remarkable transformation across asset classes.

The year, marked by global economic volatility and domestic fiscal reforms, has tested the mettle of investors while offering profound lessons on adaptability and strategy.

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) posted a commendable performance, buoyed by a resurgence in investor confidence and strategic policy interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The All-Share Index (ASI) recorded a year-to-date growth of 36.7 per cent as at Tuesday, December 24.

NGX market capitalisation that opened 2024 at N40.918 trillion gained N21.03 trillion or 51.4 per cent to close at N61.94trillion as at Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

Similarly, the benchmark All-Share Index jumped by 27,412.26 basis points or 36.66 percent to close at 102,186.03 points as at Tuesday, December 24, 2024 up from 74,773.77 basis points at which the stock market opened for trading this year.

The remarkable difference between percentage increase in benchmark index and market capitalization was due to a couple of new listings recorded at the NGX during the outgoing year.

In addition, several financial institutions and other quoted entities embarked on fund raising to boost their capital base.

These capital raising programmes bolstered the NGX market capitalization by over N8 trillion. Among major listings in 2024 was Aradel Holdings Plc whose listing by introduction added N3.05 trillion to NGX capitalisation.

Similarly, Transcorp Power Plc listing by introduction added N1.8 trillion to NGX market capitalization. And with 3.12 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each listed at N3.84 per share, Haldane McCall Plc further bolstered NGX market capitalization by N11.99 billion.

Thus, percentage increase in market capitalization significantly outpaced that of the Index at 49.84 per cent against Index increase at 35.24 per cent.

With this record performance so far, the Nigerian Exchange looks set to close as one of the top five best performing Exchanges in the outgoing year, 2024.

This sterling performance was fueled primarily by bullish activity in blue-chip equities within the financial services, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

NGX trading data tracked by New Telegraph revealed that SUNU Assurance Nigeria Plc topped 100 best performing stocks for 2024, with total percentage annual return of +609.48 per cent.

With modest market capitalization of N43.52 billion, the share price of the stock soared by +609.48 per cent to N8.25 per unit in 2024.

However, within the financial services sector, the banking sector has been the major driver of equities market’s sterling performance due to their high market liquidity position.

The equities market weathered headwinds from fluctuating oil prices and inflationary pressures, delivering mixed fortunes across industries.

Banking stocks led the charge, with Tier 1 banks benefiting from tightened monetary policies and robust earnings reports.

Within the financial services sector, the banking sector has been the major driver of equities’ market sterling performance due to their high market liquidity.

Among the Tier 1 Banks, GTCO outperformed their peers with year-todate record +46.88 percent share price increase to N58.75 per share as at Monday, December 23.

The Tier 1 lender’s capitalisation stood at N1.68 trillion, and has one of the lowest price earnings ratios of 1.36, indicating that the stock remains as good buy for investors especially considering that it has consistently paid good dividend.

The United Bank for Africa Plc trailed GTCO with +34.39 per cent share price increase in the year.

With N1.15 trillion market capitalization, the stock price closed at N35.00 per share as at Monday, December 23, and analysts say it is a good buy and projected sustained price rally to about N42.00 per share by 2025.

With a +19.43 percentage price increase in 2024, Zenith Bank was the third best performing Tier 1 banking stocks in 2024.

The share price closed at N46.00 per unit while its market capitalisation equaled that of GTCO at N1.68 trillion as at the close of trading on Monday, December 2024. With +4.69 per cent capital appreciation in 2024, Access Corp emerged as the fourth best performing Tier 1 stocks.

However, the equity has the lowest price earnings ratio of 1.06. Its market capitalisation stood at N822.91billion, and available trading statistics show that the bank has the highest opportunity for price increases with EPS diluted growth at +190.35percent.

Apart from the Tier 1 Banks, some Tier 2 banks made impressive price increases and returns on investment. Jaiz Bank Plc outperformed all the banks with share price increase by +95.36percent with the price closing at N2.95 per unit.

However, the stock has a modest capitalisation of N131.77billion after a capital raise by the bank. The non-interest bank operating under Islamic banking principles, was one of the bank’s that embarked on capital raising to meet new regulatory requirement.

It is not surprising, therefore, that the equity has +207.72percent of EPS diluted growth despite a 4.46 EPS. Fidelity Bank Plc outperformed other Tier 2 banks as the best performing with +73.66 per cent.

The price of the stock closed at N16.65 per share while the capitalisation was N563.41billion. Its EPS stood at 1.96while the EPS diluted growth stood at impressive+203.27 per cent. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) followed closely on UBA with

As regulatory pressures mount and market dynamics evolve, the NGX’s commitment to maintaining listing standards reflects its broader goal of fostering a transparent and efficient trading environment

33.97percentage price appreciation in 2024. With a market capitalization of N509.93billion, the unit price of the stock closed at N28.00 as at Monday, December 23. It is among the best buy stocks in the year 2025 as the EPS is low at 1.80.

Twenty companies responsible for the N8.1 trillion comprise of 10 financial institutions, two breweries manufacturing companies, who were driven by the need to expand business and meet the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) minimum capital requirement.

While most of the banks already listed on the local bourse embarked on public offer, and rights Issue, others came by way of private placement and “listing by introduction.

Reacting on listed companies’ fresh capital injection, Investment Banker and Stockbroker, Mr. Tajudeen Olayinka, stated that it was necessary for listed companies to raise fresh capital amid present macroeconomy challenges.

He stated that reforms in the foreign exchange market, among others, had weakened listed companies’ balance sheets that required urgent fresh capital to stay afloat and expand business frontline.

He noted that the Nigerian capital market had the potential to assist companies in the quest to fresh capital exercise, stressing on its robust liquidity.

As with listings, the NGX has seen an unprecedented wave of corporate exits in 2024, with 15 companies either voluntarily or forcibly delisted due to strategic restructuring, operational challenges, or non-compliance with listing requirements.

Among the prominent departures is GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc, a move that underscores the shifting dynamics within Nigeria’s corporate landscape.

GSK Consumer Nigeria delisted its 1,195,876,488 ordinary shares from the NGX as part of a broader restructuring strategy.

The company’s decision reflects its ambition to streamline operations across Africa, focusing resources on markets with stronger strategic opportunities. This move aligns with GSK’s global efforts to optimize its portfolio and drive operational efficiency.

The NGX’s regulatory arm has not shied away from enforcing compliance standards.

In 2024, firms like Niger Insurance Plc, Resort Savings and Loans Plc, and RAK Unity Petroleum Plc faced forced delistings due to prolonged noncompliance and operational deficiencies.

The exchange cited these firms’ failure to submit audited financial reports and persistent underperformance as grounds for removal.

According to a statement by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head of Issuer Regulation at the NGX, “the delisting of these companies reflects their inability to meet the exchange’s stringent listing standards, making their securities unsuitable for continued trading.”

The wave of delistings has affected various sectors, from insurance to hospitality. Among the companies delisted in 2024 are Goldlink Insurance Plc, Medview Airline Plc, STACO Insurance Plc, and The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc.

Most of these entities struggled with regulatory bottlenecks, liquidity crises, and operational inefficiencies. Medview Airline Plc, for instance, which stagnated at about N1.62 per share for two consecutive years, was delisted after prolonged stagnation.

The airline’s chairman, Sheikh Abdul-Mosheen Al-Thunayan, attributed its underperformance to political instability and tight liquidity.

Similarly, RAK Unity Petroleum Plc concluded its liquidation process in 2023 and no longer required a listing on the NGX. Other notable delistings, including Union Dicon Salt Plc and ASO Savings & Loans Plc, were tied to years of financial reporting deficits.

The delistings of 2024 serve as a stark reminder of the critical need for operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and robust financial management.

For investors, these exits underscore the importance of due diligence in navigating Nigeria’s capital markets.

As regulatory pressures mount and market dynamics evolve, the NGX’s commitment to maintaining listing standards reflects its broader goal of fostering a transparent and efficient trading environment.

However, the departure of key players like GSK Consumer Nigeria raises questions about the exchange’s ability to retain high-profile companies amid regional and global pressures.

