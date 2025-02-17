An Eminently Quintessential Elder Statesman – Alaafin Owoade

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Akanni Owoade, has described the late leader of factional pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Afenifere as, “an eminently quintessential elderstatesman whose life and times could withstand the tests of time.”

Oba Owoade in a statement signed by a member of his media team, Bode Durojaiye, yesterday said Adebanjo was more than an ethnic figure.

The royal father stated that the deceased was a crusader of Yoruba ideals, and a leader with a sense of fairness, justice, unity, peace and stability.

The statement partly reads: “The Titan of Yorubaland, hereby joins the entire Yoruba race and all unrepentant advocates of justice, democracy, and good governance in celebrating the passing away of a de-tribalised elder statesman who died at the ripe age of 96.

“In a world often swayed by convenience and compromise, there are individuals who stand tall, rooted in principles that guide their every action.”

