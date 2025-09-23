An Artist Who Says He’s ‘Different’ Finds A Wide Audience

In an era when viral trends often dictate success, Vickash Beni Kat’s Am Different has defied convention — topping Afrobeats and world music charts through a slow, steady build of dedicated listeners.

Born in Kinshasa, Beni Kat first encountered music as a child singing in church choirs and listening to his father’s record collection of Franco Luambo and Tabu Ley Rochereau. As a teenager, he began blending Congolese rhythms with Western R&B and hip-hop, a fusion that became his signature.

His new album captures that balance. Astroverse frames ambition through cosmic imagery, Eh Ja relies on percussion-led intensity, Goddess offers quiet homage to women who shaped his path, Setting the Standard acts as a declaration of artistic intent, and World on Fire delivers an atmospheric reflection on instability and hope.

The album shot to number one on the Afrobeats Streaming Chart within days and has since been playlisted by major streaming services worldwide, expanding Beni Kat’s reach far beyond his regional base.

“Nothing here feels accidental,” said Ghanaian music journalist Kojo Aboagye. “Every track has a place in telling the story.”

Beni Kat attributes his success to patience. “I knew these songs wouldn’t just be entertainment — they were pieces of my life,” he said. That sentiment appears to have resonated with listeners worldwide.