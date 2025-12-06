AMVCA12: Multichoice, Don Julio Unveil New Era Of Celebration

MultiChoice, a canal plus company, in partnership with Diageo, has announced Don Julio as the headline sponsor of the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

The new partnership marks the beginning of a strategic upgrade of the continent’s most prestigious celebration of film and television excellence.

The partnership between MultiChoice and Don Julio is ushering in a bold new chapter in celebrating Africa’s brightest talents. Built on a shared legacy of mastery, craftsmanship and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, the collaboration sets the stage for a reimagined awards experience.

The 12th AMVCAs will mark the debut of the Don Julio AMVCAs – a fresh era defined by premium storytelling and unforgettable cultural moments. Speaking on the partnership, Executive Head Content and Channels MultiChoice, Atinuke Babatunde, said: “AMVCAs has al- ways celebrated the best of African film and television.

“As we step into this new era, Don Julio brings a spirit of global excellence that perfectly mirrors the artistry of our filmmakers, actors, and storytellers. Together, we are reimagining what it means to honour African talent.”

Commenting on the partnership, Marketing Director Diageo South, West and Central Africa, Anne Joy Michira-Muhoro, said: “Don Julio is proud to partner with Africa Magic to celebrate our home-grown talents who continue to inspire Africa and the world as a whole with unforgettable stories, exceptional performances and masterful filmmaking.

“Globally, Don Julio prides itself on authenticity, craftsmanship, and a creative fire that elevates. It is that same trailblazing spirit and ‘por amor’ (for love) ethos that inspires Don Julio’s toast to an enduring partnership with the AMVCAs, honouring the passion and love that African creatives put into film and television.

There’s no doubt that the 12th AMVCAs will be a landmark moment and the start of a memorable journey with Don Julio.”

With Africa Magic’s dedication to providing a world-class platform for African creatives and Don Julio’s passion for craftsmanship, the 2026 edition promises to be the most premium and culturally resonant AMVCAs yet.