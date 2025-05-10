AMVCA: Top 15 Nigerian Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 15 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week from Sunday, May 4, to Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Night took place in Lagos on Friday, May 9, and Nigerian celebrities represented African culture through various fashion outfits.

This year, celebrities arrived in regal agbadas, colourful fabrics, dramatic headpieces, and amazing props, creating what felt like our very own Met Gala.

The different tribes and cultures in Nigeria and Africa were duly represented during the carnival-like event.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

The Cultural Night, which is one of the most anticipated events in the AMVCA lineup, is another chance for celebrities to showcase the richness of Africa’s heritage, including fashion, music, and creative expression.

While some celebrities arrived at the event in not-so-fancy traditional attire, others made bold statements with their unique attire.

Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through how your favourite celebrities dressed for the occasion.

Liqurose

The Big Brother Naija (BBN) Reality TV Star, Liquorose, dazzled in this gorgeous, shimmering blue Aso-oke from Prudential Atelier, which had elaborate, artful ruffles at the train and colourful patterns.

The bird motif on the skirt was beautiful with a bead-laden ensemble. She completed the style with coral accessories and a headpiece that screamed royalty and artistry.

Saga Adeolu

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate and Nollywood actor, Saga has never disappointed in his choice of outfit.

Saga came to the award looking regal in this Yoruba attire. The big beads, cap, and stick all added to the royalty vibe.

The big Agbada attire represented the fierceness of the royal Yoruba roots. He completed this style with a black glass.

Bambam Olawunmi

The Big Brother Naija (BBN) star and Nollywood actress, BamBam Olawunmi showed up at the AMVCA looking regal in a Ghana print.

The hairstyles, backwards accessorised with beads, made the actress look like a bride. She also paired the same bead style on her neck.

The outfit, fully beade,d gave a shining artwork at the centre of the blouse. The shirt in fish stye has three layers, which brought out the volume to the outfit.

In all, Bambam looked like a princess waiting for her prince.

Prince Nelson Enwerem

The Big Brother Naija (BBN) Reality TV star came all prepared for the event. He truly brought the regal vibes.

His outfit, made by the House of Vieve, was a powerful tribute to the Benin kingdom. It was like he stepped right out of history.

Stan Eze

The Nollywood star, Stan Nze brought his A game to the AMVCA cultural day, looking all shades of royalty in this Igbo attire.

The stick with a lion’s head on it age a sense of strength and resilience shown by the Igno culture.

He paired the outfit with a long yellow bead and a red cap with feathers and a coral bead.

Just at the centre of the outfit, a lion head was embroidered on it, adding more vibes to the outfit.

Uche Jumbo

Adedimeji Lateef

Adebimpe Oyebade

Blessing Nze

Uriel

Akin Faminu

Elozonam

Mercy Aigbe and Efe Erele

Debo Adedayo

Share