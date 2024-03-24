AMVCA to mark 10th anniversary in May

Since the first edition of African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) started in 2014, it has been regarded as one of Africa’s very own Oscars and the hub for the latest in fashion and style. Come May, 2024, MultiChoice, in partnership with Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), has announced that the 10th edition of its prestigious awards will hold from May 10-11 2024.

The organisers also unveiled ace filmmaker, director, producer and pioneer Academy Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Femi Odugbemi as head judge of the awards. In her welcome speech, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice described the 10th AMVCA as a celebration to mark a decade of brilliance, innovation, and the sheer magic of African storytelling on screen.

The AMVCA has established itself as the benchmark for excellence in the African film industry. This edition is not just the celebration of excellence in filmmaking, but also a heritage of an award that has improved careers and boosted talent development on the continent”. Dr. Tejumola revealed that the entries received this year have tasked the jury and head judge as they have received a pool of quality entries to review.

“For this edition, we received entries from films and talent across Africa. Shortlisting has begun and we will now move to the judging phases. For this special edition, we are making changes to the award categories. The Best Actor and Best Actress, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories will now be determined by the jury. We are also delighted to announce ace filmmaker, director and producer, Femi Odugbemi, as the Head Judge for the 10th AMVCA.