AMVCA: See Full List Of 2025 Winners

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday holds its anticipated 11th edition of the prestigious award at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, to celebrate the best in African film and television.

The award and dinner night was a special event for Nollywood stars across the continent, with Lateef Adedimeji’s blockbuster movie, Lisabi (The Uprising), scooping multiple awards for the night.

Correspondingly, Femi Adebayo’s film Seven Doors clinched two of the most coveted awards, Best Lead Actor (Femi Adebayo) and Best Lead Actress (Chioma Chukwuka), cementing its place as one of the standout productions of the year.

Also, Nollywood veterans, Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh bagged Lifetime Achievement Awards, while director, Kayode Kasum took home the Trailblazer Award for his fresh, genre-defying impact on the industry.

This year’s nominations recognise works released between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Leading the pack are Lisabi: The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, House of Ga’a, and Freedom Way, with multiple nods in major categories, including Best Movie and Best Director.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2025 AMVCA:

Best Series Scripted

Cheta M

Inside Life – (Winner)

Princess on a Hill

Roses & Ivy

Seven Doors

Best Series Unscripted

Ebuka Turns Up Africa

Skillers: The Building Reality Show

Style Magnate

Take Me Home

Wa Milele – (Winner)

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory

Gone (West Africa)

Everything Light Touches (West Africa) –(Winner)

The Immersive Alarm (East Africa)

Deadbeat (East Africa)

Mwananga (Southern Africa)

Rivals in Time (Southern Africa)

Best Lead Actor

Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo)

Bucci Franklin (The Weekend)

Femi Branch (House of Ga’a)

Thapelo Makoena (Skeleton Coast)

Bimbo Manuel (Princess On A Hill)

Stan Nze (Suspicion)

Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors) – (Winner)

Adedimeji Lateef (Lisabi – The Uprising)

Best Lead Actress

Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors) – (Winner)

Gbubemi Ejeye (Farmer’s Bride)

Uzoamaka Onuoha (Agemo)

Uche Montana (Thinline)

Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Phoenix Fury)

Hilda Dokubo (The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3)

Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre)

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Uriri

All Mine

My Fairytale Wedding – (Winner)

Italo

The Caller

Kam U Stay

Best Supporting Actor

Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life – (Winner)

Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni – Lisabi: The Uprising

Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors

Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way

Richard Mofe-Damijo – Christmas In Lagos

Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion

Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a

Efa Iwara – Princess on a Hill

Best Supporting Actress

Meg Otanwa – Inside Life

Tina Mba – Suspicion

Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love

Ini Dima-Okojie – Skeleton Coast

Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride – (Winner)

Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo

Best Music/Score

Freedom Way

Inkabi

Seven Doors –(Winner)

Skeleton Coastl

Soft Love

