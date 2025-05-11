AMVCA: See Full List Of 2025 Winners

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday holds its anticipated 11th edition of the prestigious award at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, to celebrate the best in African film and television.
The award and dinner night was a special event for Nollywood stars across the continent, with Lateef Adedimeji’s blockbuster movie, Lisabi (The Uprising), scooping multiple awards for the night.
Correspondingly, Femi Adebayo’s film Seven Doors clinched two of the most coveted awards, Best Lead Actor (Femi Adebayo) and Best Lead Actress (Chioma Chukwuka), cementing its place as one of the standout productions of the year.
Also, Nollywood veterans, Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh bagged Lifetime Achievement Awards, while director, Kayode Kasum took home the Trailblazer Award for his fresh, genre-defying impact on the industry.
This year’s nominations recognise works released between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Leading the pack are Lisabi: The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, House of Ga’a, and Freedom Way, with multiple nods in major categories, including Best Movie and Best Director.
Here is the full list of winners at the 2025 AMVCA:
Best Series Scripted
Cheta M
Inside Life – (Winner)
Princess on a Hill
Roses & Ivy
Seven Doors
Best Series Unscripted
Ebuka Turns Up Africa
Skillers: The Building Reality Show
Style Magnate
Take Me Home
Wa Milele – (Winner)
Best MultiChoice Talent Factory
Gone (West Africa)
Everything Light Touches (West Africa) –(Winner)
The Immersive Alarm (East Africa)
Deadbeat (East Africa)
Mwananga (Southern Africa)
Rivals in Time (Southern Africa)
Best Lead Actor
Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo)
Bucci Franklin (The Weekend)
Femi Branch (House of Ga’a)
Thapelo Makoena (Skeleton Coast)
Bimbo Manuel (Princess On A Hill)
Stan Nze (Suspicion)
Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors) – (Winner)
Adedimeji Lateef (Lisabi – The Uprising)
Best Lead Actress
Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors) – (Winner)
Gbubemi Ejeye (Farmer’s Bride)
Uzoamaka Onuoha (Agemo)
Uche Montana (Thinline)
Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Phoenix Fury)
Hilda Dokubo (The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3)
Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre)
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Uriri
All Mine
My Fairytale Wedding – (Winner)
Italo
The Caller
Kam U Stay
Best Supporting Actor
Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life – (Winner)
Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni – Lisabi: The Uprising
Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors
Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way
Richard Mofe-Damijo – Christmas In Lagos
Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion
Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a
Efa Iwara – Princess on a Hill
Best Supporting Actress
Meg Otanwa – Inside Life
Tina Mba – Suspicion
Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love
Ini Dima-Okojie – Skeleton Coast
Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride – (Winner)
Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3
Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo
Best Music/Score
Freedom Way
Inkabi
Seven Doors –(Winner)
Skeleton Coastl
Soft Love