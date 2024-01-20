AMVCA Returns For 10th Edition

…Calls for Entries

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards have celebrated the best of the African film industry since 2013 and will hold its tenth edition this year. After an excit- ing three-day ninth edition in 2023, the awards organizers, Africa Magic in association with Multichoice Nigeria, will recognise and celebrate the best African film talent in a grand ceremony later this year. To this end, Africa Magic in association with Multichoice Nigeria, are calling on all African filmmakers to submit their movies and films publicly exhibited or broadcast between December 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023, for this year’s edition.

The entry portal which opens on January 15th, 2024, closes on February 14th, 2024. All films (aired in cinemas or otherwise), made-for-television movies and television series, so long as they meet the terms and conditions, are eligible. Speaking on the forthcoming tenth edition, the Head of Content and Channels West Africa, Multi- Choice, Dr Busola Tejumola, said: “Over the past decade, Africa Magic has steadfastly upheld its commitment to spotlighting authentic African stories, especially those that mirror our diverse and rich cultures.

As we mark the 10th anniversary of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, we embark on a bold initiative to reevaluate our award categories to further align with global trends and benchmarks. It would involve retiring specific categories, streamlining others, and revisiting the voting and non-voting classifications”. The tenth edition will award winners in 27 categories – 16 non-voting & 9 audience voting categories, and 2 Recognition Awards – Life- time Achievement and Trailblazer Awards. The performance awards have undergone streamlining and will fall under the categories of Best Actor or Best Actress in a Leading or Supporting Role, with winners determined by the jury deviating from the previous audience voting system.

This jury, consisting of experienced filmmakers from across the continent and led by a head juror, will determine the winners in the 16 non-voting categories, whilst the public will determine the winners in the remaining 8 audience voting categories. As always, Deloitte will audit the judging process and verify the voting results. The non-voting categories include Best Lead Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Director, Art Direction, Cinematography, and Costume Design. More categories include Best Writing in a Movie and TV Series, Best Movie and TV Series, Best Short Film, Best Documentary, and Best Sound Design, Editing, and Makeup.

The public can vote in categories like Best Scripted and Unscripted Africa Magic Original, Best Digital Content Creator, Best Indigenous Language (West, East, and Southern Africa), Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film, and Best Indigenous Africa Magic Original. Dr Busola Tejumola added: “The AMVCAs remains committed to celebrating the incredible talent in the African film and television industry, the amazing people who do the work in front and behind the cameras and you, our viewers who continue to support the hard work of the television and film industry. Thank you for being an integral part of the AMVCA journey.”