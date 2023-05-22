New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
AMVCA: Patience Ozokwo Pens Emotional Speech After Receiving Lifetime Merit Award

Legendary Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has kept to her promise as she took to her Instagram page to pen down a heartfelt speech to celebrate her Lifetime Merit Award.

It would be recalled that the legendary actress had received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA).

The movie star took to her Instagram page to pen notes of appreciation recalling how her career started, she narrates how there was no social media and present-day luxury in her days of acting, and one’s progress in the industry was completely dependent on one’s talent, humility, word of mouth, and trust.

She appreciated them for working tirelessly and often without recognition.

She also appreciated her family for surrounding her with love and acceptance.

Patience Ozokwo recounted how her children sacrificed a lot and stayed without a mother while she was filming.

She said “LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

When we started in the industry there was no social media and so many other luxuries we enjoy now. Progress was completely dependent on your talent, humility, word of mouth, and trust.

I appreciate my colleagues who work tirelessly and oftentimes without recognition.

I appreciate my family who have always surrounded me with love and acceptance. My children sacrificed a lot and stayed long periods without a mother. At one point, my daughter became my PA and is still my Associate Manager to date.

All Marketers that believed in me from the very beginning. Too numerous to mention”.

Patience Ozokwo pens appreciation post

 

