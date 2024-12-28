AMVCA: Organisers call for entries for 11th edition

Share

Africa Magic, in partnership with MultiChoice has announce the call to entry for the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). With entries currently open, filmmakers are urged to submit their work before the close of entries on Friday, 31 January 2025.

The AMVCAs celebrate exceptional talent, creativity, and innovation within the African film, television, and entertainment industry, showcasing the continent’s finest storytellers, performers, and production professionals.

Consequently, filmmakers, producers, production companies, creators, are encouraged to submit films, made-for- television movies or television series that were broadcast or publicly screened, from 1 January, 2024 to 31 December, 2024, for a chance to be recognized at Africa’s most prestigious awards event.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said: “The AMVCAs have become a mark of excellence, celebrating African storytelling and those who bring the stories to life. We are excited to once again open the doors for talented creatives across the continent to showcase their remarkable work to the world.”

The 11th AMVCA promises to be a spectacular celebration of African entertainment, giving our talented creatives their flowers and creating unforgettable memories. The event will be broadcast live on Africa Magic channels across the continent, bringing the glitz and glamour of the awards to millions of viewers.

Share

Please follow and like us: