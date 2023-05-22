AMVCA: Mercy Eke Reacts To Cardi B’s Comment On Her Outfit

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has joyfully reacted to the comment made by American rapper, Cardi B over her outfit to the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) on Saturday night

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 30-year-old sensational singer took to her Instagram story to share the outfit of the BBNaija reality TV star with a caption that insinuated she loved the outfit.

However, Mercy Eke’s outfit inspiration was that of the Grammy award-winning United States rapper, Cardi B’s outfit, in which Mercy recreated the outfit, which really impressed her.

The international star reposted Mercy Eke’s outfit via her Instagram story and commended her over the outfit.