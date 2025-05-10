AMVCA: Liquorose, Prince Nelson Win Best Dressed At Cultural Day

The duo captivated guests and judges alike with their elegant outfits that celebrated Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage at the glamorous AMVCA event held on Friday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Their creative outfit stands out among other fashionable contenders on the red carpet, including fan favourites Neo and Venita Akpofure, who also impressed with their bold and creative cultural attire.

In recognition of their standout looks, Liquorose and Prince each received a cash prize of ₦1 million, courtesy of Goldberg, the official sponsor of the fashion contest segment.