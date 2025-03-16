AMVCA introduces ‘Best Music Score’ category ahead of 2025 edition

Share

The prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Africa’s celebration of film and television talent, has introduced a new category, ‘Best Music Score’, for its 11th edition, scheduled to take place in Lagos on Saturday, May 10th, 2025.

At a press conference on Thursday, the award’s organisers, MultiChoice, unveiled their plans for this year’s ceremony. The 2025 AMVCA will span four days, from May 7th to 10th, celebrating excellence across film production, culture, fashion, music, and other aspects of African entertainment.

Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, emphasised the significance of the awards in elevating African storytelling. “We honour the legacy of African storytelling, ensuring our stories remain in the spotlight for generations to come. Year after year, we are witnessing an explosion of high-quality productions from across the continent,” she said.

Tejumola also called for increased collaboration within the Nigerian movie industry. She acknowledged the industry’s diverse roots and the existence of subdivisions like Asabawood and Kanywood.

Asabawood and Kanywood are terms used to refer to indigenous Nollywood films produced in eastern and northern parts of Nigeria respectively.

Tejumola emphasized that Nollywood’s growth can be attributed to different communities and tribes evolving at their own pace.

She encouraged the industry stakeholders to bridge the gap between these groups through collaboration and unity.

Adding that the diversity in Nollywood was not an issue the AMVCA could solve — despite MultiChoice, the award organisers, contributing their quota with the ‘Best Indigenous Movie’ category.

“I do not quite approach it that way as a divide. If you look back at how what you call the divide evolved, it was just different communities, and tribes evolving faster than others. Even from your capabilities and technical evolution, I think some parts of the country were just more advanced,” she said.

“As we would naturally and culturally claim Nigeria, we band together as communities. If a community feels like they have something to offer or some value to share, they come together and start something.

“So at the time when all those were starting, Nollywood then was not the Nollywood it is now but people started and that is what I think we should take away from this.

“No one is waiting for an industry to be formed and everyone to come together to move forward. If it did, we would not be celebrating where we are today. Some people started in their communities and groups as they did.

“Should we then bridge that gap? Yes. Should it be time for us to look at how to integrate the different groups? Yes. Would the AMVCA do it? Maybe.

This year’s AMVCA will feature 28 voting and non-voting categories, including two special recognition awards. Winners in 18 categories will be selected by a panel of judges led by acclaimed film director and producer, Femi Odugbemi, while fans will vote for the remaining 10 categories via the Africa Magic website.

The official nomination list will be announced on March 23 at 7pm across all Africa Magic channels, with voting commencing immediately after.

