AMVCA: Don Julio Becomes Headline Sponsor Of 12th Edition

After multiple consecutive years of enjoying the spotlight as the headline sponsor for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Amstel Malta has bowed out of the spot for a new brand.

In a recent development, MultiChoice, a Canal Plus company, in partnership with Diageo, announced Don Julio as the headline sponsor of the 12th edition of the AMVCA scheduled for 2026.

According to the brands, the partnership marks the beginning of a strategic upgrade of the continent’s most prestigious celebration of film and television excellence.

The partnership between MultiChoice and Don Julio is ushering in a bold new chapter in celebrating Africa’s brightest talents. It was further highlighted that the collaboration sets the stage for a reimagined awards experience.

The 12th AMVCAs will mark the debut of the Don Julio AMVCAs, a fresh era defined by premium storytelling and unforgettable cultural moments.

Speaking on the partnership, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head Content and Channels, MultiChoice, said: “The AMVCAs have always celebrated the best of African film and television.

“As we step into this new era, Don Julio brings a spirit of global excellence that perfectly mirrors the artistry of our filmmakers, actors, and storytellers. Together, we are reimagining what it means to honour African talent.”

Commenting on the partnership, Anne Joy Michira-Muhoro, Marketing Director Diageo South, West and Central Africa, said: “Don Julio is proud to partner with Africa Magic to celebrate our home-grown talent who continue to inspire Africa and the world as a whole with unforgettable stories, exceptional performances and masterful filmmaking.

Globally, Don Julio prides itself on authenticity, craftsmanship, and a creative fire that elevates. It is that same trailblazing spirit and ‘por amor’ (for love) ethos that inspires Don Julio’s toast to an enduring partnership with the AMVCAs, honouring the passion and love that African creatives put into film and television.

‘There’s no doubt that The 12th AMVCAs will be a landmark moment and the start of a memorable journey with Don Julio.”

With the upgrade from Nigeria Breweries Amstel Malta to Diageo’s Don Julio as headline sponsor, the 2026 edition of AMVCA, according to the organisers, promises to be the most premium and culturally resonant yet.