AMVCA: Cynthia Morgan Calls Out Organizers, Reveals Why Nancy Isime Is Real Actress Of The Year

Following the just concluded ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA), Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan otherwise known as Madrina has personally crowned Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime as the real actress of the year.

The singer who took to her official Instagram story questioned why the organizers of the AMVCA would ignore some known actors/actresses while explaining how Nancy Isime has been on the screen for two consecutive years now.

She also went further to reveal former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 winner, Mercy Eke’s role in Shanty Town as well as Nse Ikpe, and Ini Edo, saying they deserved some recognition for their major roles.

The 31-year-old singer went on to question why Timini Egbuson wasn’t nominated as ‘Actor of the Year’.

Taking to her IG page, she wrote, “But Nancy Isime is the real actress of the year. Argue with your ancestors. Even Mercy Eke deserved some accolades. I mean her acting in Shanty Town not that outfit, please.

”Nse too of course Ini is doing well too. But talking about who has been on our screens for two consecutive years now. It’s Nancy.

”And talking about the actor of the year where did you guys keep Timini”.