New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AMVCA: Cardi B…

AMVCA: Cardi B Reacts To Mercy Eke’s Outfit

American rapper, Cardi B has reacted to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 winner, Mercy Eke’s outfit to the ninth edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The AMVCA is an annual accolade presented by MultiChoice recognizing outstanding achievement in the television and film industry, this event is one of the biggest nights in the Nigerian entertainment industry and also a fashion event where celebrities bring out their fashion ideas and celebrates Nollywood’s best.
AMVCA 9th edition award show was held on Saturday, May 20, at the Eko Hotel, and it celebrated talents in the film world across Africa.

The black carpet was covered with colours, glamour, and style. From traditional Nigerian attire to sleek and sophisticated gowns, there was something for everyone to admire.

However, American rapper, Cardi B caught the attention of one outfit at this year’s AMVCA, and that was Mercy Eke’s outfit.

Cardi B reposted the photo of the reality TV star on her Instastory, with the caption “8888888” which can be translated to mean “ate the outfit” or “killed it”.

Mercy Eke was styled for the event by popular stylist, Swanky Jerry. The dress, on the other hand, was made by Xtra Bride Lagos.

Post Views: 5
Tags:

Read Previous

Official: Snake Island Will Draw $1bn In Private Investment
Read Next

Police Arrest Four Farmers For Beheading Herdman In Ogun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023