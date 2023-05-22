AMVCA: Cardi B Reacts To Mercy Eke’s Outfit

American rapper, Cardi B has reacted to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 winner, Mercy Eke’s outfit to the ninth edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The AMVCA is an annual accolade presented by MultiChoice recognizing outstanding achievement in the television and film industry, this event is one of the biggest nights in the Nigerian entertainment industry and also a fashion event where celebrities bring out their fashion ideas and celebrates Nollywood’s best.

AMVCA 9th edition award show was held on Saturday, May 20, at the Eko Hotel, and it celebrated talents in the film world across Africa.