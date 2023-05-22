AMVCA: Cardi B Reacts To Mercy Eke’s Outfit

American rapper, Cardi B has reacted to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 winner, Mercy Eke’s outfit to the ninth edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).
The black carpet was covered with colours, glamour, and style. From traditional Nigerian attire to sleek and sophisticated gowns, there was something for everyone to admire.
However, American rapper, Cardi B caught the attention of one outfit at this year’s AMVCA, and that was Mercy Eke’s outfit.
Cardi B reposted the photo of the reality TV star on her Instastory, with the caption “8888888” which can be translated to mean “ate the outfit” or “killed it”.
Mercy Eke was styled for the event by popular stylist, Swanky Jerry. The dress, on the other hand, was made by Xtra Bride Lagos.