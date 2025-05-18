AMVCA: Avenue For Weird, Eccentric Dressers

Share

The 2025 African Magic Viewers Choice Award(AMVCA) has been compared to international awards like The MET Gala, The Oscars because of the kind of fashion and style that walked the red carpet.

Reviewing the fashion and styles that made it to the prestigious award’s red carpet, we have seen the ‘Best Dressed’, the ‘Worst Dressed’ but not many has taken a second look at the team weird and eccentric.

Leading the Eccentric and weird fashionistas, who came, not only to slay but to shock observers is the king of Eccentric style, Pretty Mike of Lagos.

It’s the age of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Pretty Mike decided to become a robot for the AMVCA. Though it seems like an imitation, however, he gave critics something to talk about.

The lady in blue dress has too many flowers attached. She looked like a Mermaid, who came out of the ocean with her coral throne attached to the collar.

The man in a similar ensemble like that of Desmond Eliot wanted to pay tribute to fallen movie actors but ended up looking weird.

There were several weird looking outfits with clashing prints, clashing designs. Some guests looked like they dressed up in weird way just to get talked about or to trend.

Feast your eyes on some of the looks that made our weird and eccentric list.

