AMVCA 9: Who Wins Big Tonight?

As the ninth edition of Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) holds tonight at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, fans and lovers of the yearly ceremony wait with excitement for winners in the various categories such as, Best Actor/Actress in movie (TV or Drama), and Overall Best Movie, Supporting Actor/Actress in a comedy movie as well as who or which production wins big when the curtains falls on the expected colourful and entertaining event tonight.

Movies lined for this year’s celebration include; Brotherhood, Choke, Obara’ M, Anikulapo and Kanaani; who are in chase of the Best Movie, West Africa diadem. While Blossom Chukwujekwu, Chidi Mokeme, Chimezie Imo, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Femi Adebayo, NKakalukanyi Patriq, O.C. Ukeje, Richard Mofe Damijo, Tobi Bakre and Tope Tedela are nominees for the Best Actor in Drama category.

On the flip side actresses like Bimbo Ademoye, Enado Odigie, Immaculata Oko Kasum, Ini Dima-Okojie, Ini Edo, Nimo Loveline, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Osas Ighodaro, Queen Nwokoye and Scarlet Gomez are pitched in the Best Actress in Drama category. Known for its razzmatazz, also on the block for awards are the best dress actor and actress, who will cart home N1m cash prize.