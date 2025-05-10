AMVCA 2025: Why I Didn’t Win Best Dressed – Uriel Oputa

Share

A two-term former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Uriel Oputa, has taken to her social media page to react to losing out at the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the AMVCA awards, which were held on Friday night, had in attendance Nigerian celebrities featuring BBNaija stars, top entertainment personalities, and prominent dignitaries.

However, Big Brother Naija alumni, Liquorose Afije, won the Best Dressed Female award, while Prince Nelson took home the Best Dressed Male award, with each receiving ₦1 million.

Reacting to the loss via his Instagram page, Uriel Oputa shared her thoughts on why she lost the Best Dressed Female award at the prestigious event.

READ ALSO:

According to Uriel, she lost the award due to her lateness to the event, stating that her outfit was elegant.

She said, “This is not to knock anyone’s design. Everyone looked stunning. But let’s be honest, the only reason I didn’t win best dressed is because I wasn’t there on time. Nobody can tell me my dress didn’t eat”.

See post below.

Share