Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has accused the organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) of allegedly snubbing Nollywood actor and film producer, Ibrahim Chatta, following the outcome of the 11th edition of the prestigious award.

Reacting to the outcome of the event, Portable claimed that Ibrahim Chatta, who was nominated for Best Lead Actor for his performance in House of GA’A, was unfairly denied the award due to industry bias.

However, Femi Adebayo bagged the role for his wonderful performance in Seven Doors, which also saw Chioma Chukwuka take home the Best Lead Actress trophy.

In a shared video via his Instagram page, Portable said: “My fans, there is a gang up in the Nigerian entertainment industry, even in Nollywood. They didn’t give Ibrahim Chatta an award at the 11th AMVCA despite his impeccable acting.

“That was how I was also snubbed by The Headies Awards.”

The singer further criticised the award culture in Nigeria, suggesting that recognition often goes to those with influence or money, rather than merit.

He wrote, “We don’t need awards. We need food, we need money. We have money, but we can’t use money to buy awards like some people.

Ibrahim Chatta, if they don’t award you, God will reward you. My boss, you are my mentor. I love you.”

However, this isn’t the first time Chatta has suggested bias against him. In 2023, the actor claimed his lack of AMVCA nominations was due to a conspiracy within the industry, sparking similar debate at the time.

