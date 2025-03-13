AMVCA 2025 Sets For May 10, New Categories Up For Grabs

Share

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Africa’s celebration of outstanding achievements in African film and television talent, has announced the return of its 11th edition, with 28 categories up for grabs.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Africa Magic Studios in Lagos on Thursday, March 13.

The 11th edition of the AMVCAs is set to be a grand celebration of African entertainment, with the announcement scheduled to air across all Africa Magic channels on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The awards gala is scheduled for May 10, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Through 10 editions, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, in association with MultiChoice, has issued 267 honours to deserving professionals within Africa’s creative industry, investing over ₦10 billion in award events production while creating more than 30,000 jobs in the process.

The impact of these awards on the industry has been significant, with a recent report showing that over 60% of film sector players acknowledge AMVCA’s contribution to the growth of the African film sector, and 76% credit it with bringing international recognition to African films.

John Ugbe, CEO of West Africa, MultiChoice, emphasised the importance of the AMVCAs in elevating African cinema on the global stage.

“For over a decade, the AMVCAs have been at the forefront of spotlighting and promoting African talent. As we enter a second decade of the AMVCAs, MultiChoice remains committed to elevating the awards to new heights, fostering international collaborations, and showcasing the richness and diversity of African cinema to a global audience.”

In addition to the dazzling symphony of glamour, beauty and razzle-dazzle that attendees and fans have become accustomed to, the 11th AMVCAs will introduce several new initiatives, including international collaborations to welcome Black and Diasporan talent, a programme to honour early Nollywood contributors, and an enhanced jury system to ensure a balance between critical assessment and audience appreciation.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, expressed excitement about the upcoming awards.

“We’re stepping into a brand-new decade of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Over the past 10 years, we have recognized, rewarded, and celebrated the very best in African film and television, and we’re just getting started.

“This isn’t just an awards show; it’s a movement that keeps pushing African storytelling to new heights.”

The AMVCAs continue to solidify their position as Africa’s premier celebration of creativity, culture, and excellence in film and television.

“This year’s edition aims to further amplify the AMVCA’s impact across Africa and beyond through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, cementing its status as the global award for the African film industry.

