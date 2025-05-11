Share

Prolific Nollywood actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot, has stirred social media reactions with his outfit at the just concluded 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the 2025 AMVCA which holds on Saturday night at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, had in attendance prominent entertainment figures, dignitaries, and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) alumni.

However, Desmond Elliot’s outfit at the prestigious event sparked mixed reactions online, dominating social media conversations alongside other entertainment figures’ attire.

Desmond Elliot was putting on a long black corset with an elephant portrait emblazoned on the doublet, exuding elegance in a black shade.

Slim Montana remarked, “With this kind of outfit he no fit win best male dressed supe pourrr”.

JMK stated, “Inasmuch as it’s complicated, but it’s absolutely gorgeous ”.

Rose queried, “And so his wife couldn’t tell him at home that this dress doesn’t look good on him?”.

Fanta Nony added, “How you take sit down, with all this attire you and nze no win?”.

