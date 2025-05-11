Share

Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji’s blockbuster movie, Lisabi: The Uprising, emerged as the breakout winner in the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), scooping three major awards in the technical categories.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the AMVCA, held at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday night, had in attendance different and special dignitaries with prominent entertainment figures, and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars.

However, among the winners at the prestigious event is Lateef Adedimeji’s blockbuster movie, ‘Lisabi‘, which won the Best Indigenous Language award, Best Art Direction and Best Makeup Effects.

Following his win, congratulatory messages have poured in for Lateef Adedimeji over this milestone, solidifying his status as one of Nollywood’s iconic stars.

It would be recalled that ‘Lisabi’ was released on September 27, 2024, and has dominated top streaming platforms

