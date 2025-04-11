AMVCA 2025: Anticipating The Biggest Night In African Entertainment Industry

Share

The anticipation for the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is palpable, as this prestigious event celebrates the best in African film and television.

Scheduled for May 10, 2025, we are just about a month away from the most memorable event on Africa’s entertainment calendar.

After the epicness of last year’s edition, this year’s edition is shaping up to be a spectacular gathering of talent and creativity as fans eagerly anticipating ahead of this year’s awards.

This year’s nominees were unveiled on March 23, 2025, across all Africa Magic channels, and the list is a mix of established and emerging talents.

Films like ‘Seven Doors,’ ‘Lisabi: The Uprising,’ and ‘Skeleton Coast’ are leading the pack with multiple nominations. The AMVCA has introduced a new award category this year – Best Music Score, which aims to recognize composers and sound designers who elevate storytelling through music.

The event will also honor the Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards, given to individuals who have made a significant impact in the industry.

Voting is now open and will run until May 4, 2025, on the Africa Magic website. Fans can vote for their favorite nominees in nine categories, including Best Digital Content Creator, Best Short Film, and Best Indigenous Language.

The main event will be broadcast live across all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, and will feature dazzling fashion, emotional victories, and unforgettable moments that celebrate the best of African storytelling.

