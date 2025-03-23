AMVCA 2025: Africa Magic Announces Nominees, Opens Voting

Share

In a bold new chapter for African cinema, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has unveiled its nominees for its 11th edition.

The announcement, broadcast on Sunday, March 23, 2025, across Africa Magic channels, marks another milestone in recognizing the creative prowess that is reshaping the continent’s film and television landscape.

Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and Channels, in West Africa at MultiChoice, remarked, “Seeing this year’s nominees is truly inspiring. Each entry captures a unique aspect of Africa’s vibrant storytellers.

“I believe these selections reflect both the depth and innovation that are shaping our industry, and they point to an exciting future for African content.

“This year’s AMVCA not only celebrates excellence in storytelling but also sets the stage for the next wave of creative voices across the continent.”

Her comments underscore the awards’ commitment to both artistic excellence and cultural impact.

Submissions were accepted from productions exhibited or broadcast between 1 December 2023 and 31 December 2024, following an entry period that began in December 2023.

The AMVCA now recognizes excellence across 27 competitive award categories, with 18 decided by a jury and 9 open for public voting.

Additionally, two special recognition awards, Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer will be presented.

The non-voting categories will be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges, led by Head Judge and ace filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.

The nominees for AMVCA 11 represent exceptional talent across various categories.

In the Best Movie category, the selected films include Lisabi: The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, Suspicion, Inkabi, House Of Ga’a, Freedom Way, Christmas In Lagos, and Farmer’s Bride.

For Best Lead Actor, the nominees are Gideon Okeke for Tokunbo, Bucci Franklin for The Weekend, Femi Branch for House of Ga’a, Thapelo Makoena for Skeleton Coast, Bimbo Manuel for Princess On A Hill, Stan Nze for Suspicion, Femi Adebayo for Seven Doors, and Adedimeji Lateef for Lisabi: The Uprising.

In the Best Lead Actress category, Chioma Chukwuka is nominated for Seven Doors, Gbubemi Ejeye for Farmer’s Bride, Uzoamaka Onuoha for Agemo, Uche Montana for Thinline, Uzoamaka Aniunoh for Phoenix Fury, Hilda Dokubo for The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3, and Bimbo Ademoye for Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre.

The Best Supporting Actor nominees include Richard Mofe-Damijo for Christmas In Lagos, Uzor Arukwe for Suspicion, Gabriel Afolayan for Clarence Peters’ Inside Life, Efa Iwara for Princess On A Hill, Mike Afolarin for House Of Ga’a, Adedayo Adebowale (Macaroni) for Lisabi: The Uprising, Aliu Gafar for Seven Doors, and Femi Jacobs for Freedom Way.

For Best Supporting Actress, the nominees are Mercy Aigbe for Farmer’s Bride, Ireti Doyle for All’s Fair In Love, Omoni Oboli for The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3, Tina Mba for Suspicion, Meg Otanwa for Clarence Peters’ Inside Life, Ini Dima-Okojie for Skeleton Coast, and Darasimi Nnadi for Aburo.

Voting is now open on the official Africa Magic website and will run until 4 May 2025.

Audiences are invited to participate in this celebration of talent that continues to redefine African cinema by voting for their favorite nominees across the voting categories.

The ceremony is set to be broadcast live on 10 May 2025 across all Africa Magic Channels on DStv and GOtv.

With strong partnerships, including lead sponsorship by Amstel Malta, tactical sponsor Onga, and other brands like Martell, MTN, Nivea, Lush Hair, Indomie, Verve, and Arla, AMVCA 11 stands as a testament to the vibrancy and global reach of African entertainment.

