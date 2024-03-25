AMVCA 2024: Full List Of Nominees Awards

The organisers of the most anticipated annual prestigious award, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, (AMVCA), have announced its nominees for the 2024 Awards.

The 10th edition of the awards event which celebrates African movie talents, will be held on Sunday, May 11, 2024, at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos State.

Films like Jagun Jagun, Mami Water, A Tribe Called Judah and Breath of Life lead the way in terms of nominations.

SeeFull List Below:

Best Writing Movie Nominees

1. A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

2. Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

3. Jagun Jagun (Adebayo Tijani)

4. Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

5. Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

6. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)

7. Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

Best Documentary Nominees

1. Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

2. Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?

3. Empalikino (Forgiveness)

4. The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

5. Sowing Hope

Best Documentary Nominees

1. Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

2. Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?

3. Empalikino (Forgiveness)

4. The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

5. Sowing Hope

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Nominees

1. Grown

2. Her Dark Past

3. Somewhere In Kole

4. Full Time Husband

5. The 11th Commandment

6. Mfumukazi

Best Scripted Nominees

1. The Slum King

2. Half Open Window

3. Itura

4. The Passenger

5. Magic Room

Best Digital Content Nominees

1. Layi Wasabi (Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement)

2. Taooma (The Boyfriend)

3. Lizzy Jay (National Treasure)

4. Elozonam, Jemima Osunde & Angelina Idoko (Hello Neighbour)

Best Unscripted M-Net Original Nominees

1. What Will People Say

2. Date My Family Zambia

3. Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

4. Royal Qlique (Season 2)

5. The Irabors’ Forever After

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa) Nominees

1. Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

2. Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

3. Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

4. Orisa (Odunlade Adekola

5. Nana Akoto (Kwabana Gyansah)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa) Nominees

1. Where The River Divides

2. Wandongwa

3. Nakupenda

4. Itifaki

5. Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa) Nominees

1. Service to Heart

2. Uncle Limbani

3. Motshameko O Kotsi

Best Costume Design Nominees

1. Daniel Obasi

2. Demola Adeyemi

3. Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga

4. Lola Awe

5. Bunmi Demilola Fashina

Best Indigenous M-Net Original Nominees

1. The Passenger

2. Nana Akoto

3. Apo

4. Irora Iya

5. Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Short Film Nominees

1. Broken Mask

2. Eighteenth Year

3. Man and Masquerades

4. A Place Called Forward

5. T’egbon T’aburo

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

1. Joke Silva (Over The Bridge)

2. Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

3. Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun)

4. Genovevah Umeh (Breath of Life)

5. Tana Egbo-Adelana (Ijogbon)

6. Ejiro Onajaife (Madam Koikoi)

7. Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Best Lead Actor Nominees

1. Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)

2. Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

3. Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

4. Marc Zinga (Omen)

5. Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun)

6. Gabriel Afolayan (This is Life)

7. David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

8. Gideon Okeke (Egun)

Best Lead Actress Nominees

1. Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

2. Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

3. Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

4. Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

5. Evelyne IIy (Mami Wata)

6. Omowumi Dada (Asiri Ade)

7. Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)

8. Lucie Debay (Omen)

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

1. Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

2. Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

3. Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

4. Itele D Icon (Jagun Jagun)

5. Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

6. Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

7. Ropo Ewenla (Over The Bridge)

Best Cinematography Nominees

1. Mami Wata

2. Jagun Jagun

3. Ijogbon

4. Blood Vessel

5. Breath of Life

6. Over The Bridge

7. Omen

Best Editing Nominees

1. Chuka Ejorh and Onyekachi Banjo

2. Holmes Awa

3. Alex Kamau and Victor Obok

4. Dayo Nathaniel

5. Antonio Ribeiro

6. Nathan Delannoy

Best Sound Design Nominees

1. Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

2. Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

3. Grey Jones Ossai (Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel)

4. Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Art Direction Nominees

1. Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

2. Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

3. Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)

4. Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

5. The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

6. Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

7. Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Makeup Nominees

1. Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

2. Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

3. Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)

4. Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

5. Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun)

Best Writing TV Series Nominees

1. Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

2. Wura (Season 2)

3. Visa on Arrival

4. MTV Shuga Naija

5. Volume

6. Masquerades of Aniedo

7. Slum King