May 15, 2023
AMVCA 2023: Steve Babaeko, Iyabo Ojo, Others To Speak At Digital Content Creators’ Day

Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) has announced the second edition of the Digital Content Creators’ Day, which holds on May 19. The edition will feature some of the biggest names in the creative and entertainment industry leading conversations around making the best of digital content creation.

The panel will include award-winning actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Bisola Aiyeola; media personalities like Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi and Tolu “Toolz” Oniru; CEO, X3M Ideas, and CEO, Accelerate TV, Collete Otusheso. While Steve Babaeko is the keynote speaker. Popular content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa will host the event alongside Bisola Aiyeola.

The event, which is part of three-day AMVCAs ceremonies, will explore the power of content creation, how creators can maximise their creativity and monetise it. It will also include discussions about maintaining longevity and relevance in the industry.

Speaking about the Digital Content Creators’ Day, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said, “We are excited to be hosting the second edition of the Digital Content Creators’ Day. We kicked this event off last year as part of activities for the AMVCAs to support and further underscore our commitment to spotlighting content creators.

‘‘We are certain this year’s edition will further inspire them and equip them with the knowledge and inspiration they need to keep creating amazing content.” The talk shop is lineup of the events for this year’s AMVCAs.

Other events include the MTF Day and Opening/Cultural Night on May 18, and Nominee Gala/Fashion Show on May 19. The glamorous awards night will hold on May 20. It will be broadcast live across all Africa Magic Channel.

Snoring Is Not ‘’The Sound Of Music’’
Don Jazzy Celebrates Mavin Records At 11

