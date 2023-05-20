New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AMVCA 2023: Iyabo…

AMVCA 2023: Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Ini Edo, Others Storm Event In Grand Style (Photos)

Nigerian celebrities on Saturday, May 20 brought their A-games into the black carpet show of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) as they storm the event in a grand style to the excitement of their fans.

The AMVCA, an annual accolade presented by MultiChoice recognizing outstanding achievement in television and film is hosting its 9th edition of the prestigious award tonight at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Actors/Actresses have taken to their respective social media pages to share lovable pictures at the event with different beautiful styles from Nollywood and other entertainment celebrities across the country.

As expected, celebrities from different industries have spent weeks planning their outfits and making sure it turns out perfectly for the glorious red carpet moment.

Celebrities at the event include Uzor Arukwe, Iyabo Ojo, Tolani Baj, Chomzy, Toke Makinwa, Singh Nini, Mercy Aigbe, Mo Bimpe, Efe Irele, Ini Edo, Idia Aisien, Aduni Ade, Tobi Bakre, Nse Ikpe Eti, VJay Adams, Uti Nwachukwu, Ivie Okujaiye, among a host of others.


Iyabo Ojo

Symply tacha

Queenmercyatang

Funke Akindele

Uzor arukwe

Isbae_u

Chidi mokeme

Nini


Toyin Abraham

Tags:

Read Previous

AMVCA: Movie Stars Gather As Show Kicks Off With Black Carpet (VIDEOS)
Read Next

JUST-IN: Road Accident Claims 12 Lives In Osun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023