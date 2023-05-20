AMVCA 2023: Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Ini Edo, Others Storm Event In Grand Style (Photos)

Nigerian celebrities on Saturday, May 20 brought their A-games into the black carpet show of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) as they storm the event in a grand style to the excitement of their fans.

The AMVCA, an annual accolade presented by MultiChoice recognizing outstanding achievement in television and film is hosting its 9th edition of the prestigious award tonight at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Actors/Actresses have taken to their respective social media pages to share lovable pictures at the event with different beautiful styles from Nollywood and other entertainment celebrities across the country.

As expected, celebrities from different industries have spent weeks planning their outfits and making sure it turns out perfectly for the glorious red carpet moment.

Celebrities at the event include Uzor Arukwe, Iyabo Ojo, Tolani Baj, Chomzy, Toke Makinwa, Singh Nini, Mercy Aigbe, Mo Bimpe, Efe Irele, Ini Edo, Idia Aisien, Aduni Ade, Tobi Bakre, Nse Ikpe Eti, VJay Adams, Uti Nwachukwu, Ivie Okujaiye, among a host of others.



Iyabo Ojo

Symply tacha

Queenmercyatang

Funke Akindele

Uzor arukwe

Isbae_u

Chidi mokeme

Nini



Toyin Abraham