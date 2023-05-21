AMVCA 2023: IK Osakioduwa Calls For Creation Of Cosmetic Surgeon Award Category

One of the hosts of the ninth edition of the Africa Movie Choice Award (AMVCA), IK Osakioduwa has called for the inclusion of a category for cosmetic surgeons.

Osakioduwa made the call while hosting the show alongside Media Personality, Toke Makinwa at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

According to him, cosmetic surgeons’ should have a place in the award nights, adding that cosmetic surgery is costly and the skilful surgeons behind the transformations of some celebrities at the event who had confirmed that they had Brazilian Butt Lift, (BBL) and should be acknowledged and appreciated for their commendable work.

Naming the likes of Mercy Eke, Nengi Hampson, Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dike and Khloe Oluwabusayo.

He said, “I will like to recommend that next year, we have to have a category for cosmetic surgeons who have worked so hard to make so many of these actors beautiful. They work so hard. Listen is not a small deal.

He went further to ask his fellow host about how expensive BBL cost “Do you know how expensive this plastic surgery is?

“I am not talking about the cheap ones we do in Nigeria. Back in the day, that was like $40,000. It was that expensive. Toke am I lying?”