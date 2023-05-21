AMVCA 2023: Full List Of Celebrities Who Win Awards

Many celebrities across industries went home with one or more awards at the 9th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held on Saturday at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Osakioduwa and former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi hosted the prestigious award which begin around 7 pm.

The event saw celebrities in the entertainment industry bring their A-game to the event as they competed for the best-dressed Male/Female.

But at the anticipated 2023 award, lots of big names in the industry, as well as veteran actors/actresses won several awards to the delight of their fans.

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Beauty Tukura won the AMVCA Best Dressed award for the year (Female), while influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa won the award for Best Dressed award for the year (Male).

Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro won the Best Actress in Drama, while three former BBNaija housemates became big winners at the event.

Fast-rising actor, Tobi Bakre won Best Actor in Drama, Elozonam won Best Online Social Content Category, while Diane Russet won the ‘Best Original Drama Series.’

Our legendary actress, Patience Ozokwo also won the 2023 Industry Merit Award.

Lastly, the Afolayan movie titled “Anikulapo” won the Best Overall Movie, in Africa.

Full List Of 2023 AMVCA Winners

Here is the full list of the winners of the ninth edition of the AMVCA 2023 award.

Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) –

Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Efe Irele – Forty-Four

Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Original Telenovela

Mpali

Best Unscripted Original

King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series

Njoro Wa Uba

Best Original Drama Series

Ricordi

Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Movie, Southern Africa

Jewel – Elvis Chucks

Best Movie, East Africa

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Best Movie, West Africa

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu

Best Television Series

Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward

Best Documentary

Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo

Best Director

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

The Multichoice Talent Factory Film

Leaked

Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)

Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)

Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)

Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke

Best Overall Movie, Africa

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Industry Merit Award

Patience Ozokwor

The Trailblazer Award

Angel Onigwe